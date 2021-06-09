 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Taste of St. Louis teases September return
0 comments

Taste of St. Louis teases September return

{{featured_button_text}}
Taste of St. Louis

Festivalgoers enjoy food and drinks in 2019 at Taste of St. Louis downtown.

 Photo by Christine Tannous, Post-Dispatch

The Taste of St. Louis is teasing a September return.

A graphic posted to the festival’s social media accounts Wednesday featured the dates Sept. 24-26 with the caption, “Who’s hungry?”

An employee of the festival’s production company said more details will be announced after the Fourth of July.

The 2020 edition of the Taste of St. Louis was scheduled to take place last Sept. 18-20, but organizers announced in August that it would be canceled due to the pandemic.

The festival returned to the city in 2019 under new ownership after a 5-year spell in Chesterfield. The annual event features food from local restaurants, live music and more entertainment.

More as Off the Menu learns it.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

This 'artificial sun' could protect crowds from coronavirus

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports