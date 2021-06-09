Taste of St. Louis teases September return

The Taste of St. Louis is teasing a September return.
A graphic posted to the festival’s social media accounts Wednesday featured the dates Sept. 24-26 with the caption, “Who’s hungry?”
An employee of the festival’s production company said more details will be announced after the Fourth of July.
The 2020 edition of the Taste of St. Louis was scheduled to take place last Sept. 18-20, but organizers announced in August that it would be canceled due to the pandemic.
The festival returned to the city in 2019 under new ownership after a 5-year spell in Chesterfield. The annual event features food from local restaurants, live music and more entertainment.
More as Off the Menu learns it.
Ian Froeb
Ian Froeb is the restaurant critic for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
