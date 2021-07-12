 Skip to main content
Taste of St. Louis to return Sept. 24-26 at Ballpark Village
Taste of St. Louis

Festivalgoers enjoy food and drinks in 2019 at Taste of St. Louis downtown.

 Photo by Christine Tannous, Post-Dispatch

The Taste of St. Louis will return Sept. 24-26, organizers announced Monday. This year’s festival featuring food from local restaurants, live music and more will take place at Ballpark Village downtown.

Organizers teased the September dates last month, but the shift in venues is new to Monday's announcement.

The 2020 Taste of St. Louis was scheduled for Sept. 18-20 of last year, but organizers announced its cancellation in August due to the pandemic.

The festival moved back to the city in 2019 under new ownership after five years in Chesterfield. That year’s edition was held at Memorial Plaza outside Soldiers Memorial in Downtown West.

The 2021 Taste of St. Louis will station 25 restaurants in the Ballpark Village parking lot, Dustin Row of Taste It Productions LLC said. The participating restaurants will be announced about a month before the event.

The festival will again feature live music. Per Monday's announcement, there will also be DJs, giveaways and a market of local vendors selling “homemade products.”

"In partnership with Taste organizers, solidifying Ballpark Village as the event location signifies another opportunity for a city-wide celebration to bring its experience to a safe and accessible location with fantastic amenities for its attendees to enjoy,” Ballpark Village COO Mike Lamartina said in a statement.

More on the specifics of Taste of St. Louis 2021 as Off the Menu learns it.

