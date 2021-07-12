Taste of St. Louis to return Sept. 24-26 at Ballpark Village

The Taste of St. Louis will return Sept. 24-26, organizers announced Monday. This year’s festival featuring food from local restaurants, live music and more will take place at Ballpark Village downtown.

Organizers teased the September dates last month, but the shift in venues is new to Monday's announcement.

The 2020 Taste of St. Louis was scheduled for Sept. 18-20 of last year, but organizers announced its cancellation in August due to the pandemic.

The festival moved back to the city in 2019 under new ownership after five years in Chesterfield. That year’s edition was held at Memorial Plaza outside Soldiers Memorial in Downtown West.