The fast-casual restaurant Tazé Mediterranean Street Food appears to have closed at least temporarily.
Both Tazé locations, 626 Washington Avenue downtown and 8½ South Euclid Avenue in the Central West End, were closed during regular operating hours on Thursday and Friday of last week.
Today (Oct. 21), paper covers the windows of the Washington Avenue storefront, and workers were carrying equipment out of the Central West End location.
Calls to the restaurants have gone to a full voice-mailbox (downtown) and to a recorded message that voice mail has not been set up (Central West End).
An email to the restaurant has not been returned, nor have an email and a phone call to one of Tazé's owners.
Tazé opened its original location in the Mercantile Exchange downtown in 2015. The Central West End location followed in 2017.
More as Off the Menu learns it.