Ted Drewes Frozen Custard reopens Chippewa Street stand

Ted Drewes Frozen Custard has reopened at 6726 Chippewa Street.
According to the Ted Drewes website, the location at 4224 South Grand Boulevard remains temporarily closed. An employee who answered the phone at the Chippewa location confirms that it is still closed.
Ian Froeb
Ian Froeb is the restaurant critic for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
