Ted Drewes Frozen Custard reopens Chippewa Street stand
Ted Drewes Frozen Custard reopens Chippewa Street stand

Ted Drewes Frozen Custard

Crowds gather at Ted Drewes Frozen Custard on Chippewa Street in August 2016. File photo

Ted Drewes Frozen Custard has reopened at 6726 Chippewa Street.

The iconic St. Louis restaurant closed last week after an employee tested positive for COVID-19.

According to the Ted Drewes website, the location at 4224 South Grand Boulevard remains temporarily closed. An employee who answered the phone at the Chippewa location confirms that it is still closed.

