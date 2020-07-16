Ted Drewes Frozen Custard temporarily closed after employee's positive COVID-19 test

Ted Drewes Frozen Custard has temporarily closed after an employee tested positive for COVID-19, the restaurant announced on Facebook Thursday.

It is unclear from the announcement if the employee works at the location at 6726 Chippewa Street or 4224 South Grand Boulevard. Phone calls to both locations went unanswered.

The Ted Drewes website lists both locations as temporarily closed.

“As many of you who have visited us are aware, we require our staff, including the staff member that tested positive, to wear face masks at all times,” the Facebook post states. “We also conduct health screenings for all of our staff members at each shift. We will continue to use these practices once we re-open.

“We are also bringing in professional cleaners to do an intense sanitation and cleaning of our store.