Teen chef Juwan Rice meets pandemic challenges with years of experience

“You can't really manipulate food too much to make it into an art form, but that's when I can really be creative,” he says. “So that's how I got attached to (pastry).”

As an influence, though, Rice points not to a pastry chef but to David Chang, the acclaimed and influential chef and restaurateur behind the Momofuku restaurant group and the host of “Ugly Delicious” and “Breakfast, Lunch & Dinner” on Netflix.

“He really digs deep into his roots and where his family came from, and that's inspiring to me,” Rice says. “I definitely want to get more into it about where my family came from and the history and the culture.”

Though restaurants have only recently begun reopening their dining rooms, Rice is already thinking about his future in the business.

“What I really want to do is to take my brand and put it into restaurants,” he says.

As part of his plan, the 18-year-old Rice is also looking to the next young chefs coming into the industry.