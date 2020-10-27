Tempus, from acclaimed chef Ben Grupe, opens Thursday in the Grove

Tempus, the debut restaurant from acclaimed chef Ben Grupe, opens Thursday (Oct. 29) at 4370 Manchester Avenue in Forest Park Southeast’s Grove district. With the coronavirus pandemic ongoing, Tempus will be takeout-only for now.

Grupe, a 2018 James Beard Award “Best Chef: Midwest” semifinalist for his work as executive chef at Elaia, announced Tempus in April 2019. Finally opening this week feels great, he tells Off the Menu.

“We've been working very hard and diligently on the project and the challenges that we face, so we're super excited to share what we've got,” he says.

Throughout Tempus’ gestation, Grupe’s concept has remained the same: approachable, familiar food.

“Obviously, everything now is geared towards guests enjoying the food in the comfort of their own home,” he says.