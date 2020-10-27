Tempus, from acclaimed chef Ben Grupe, opens Thursday in the Grove

Tempus, the debut restaurant from acclaimed chef Ben Grupe, opens Thursday (Oct. 29) at 4370 Manchester Avenue in Forest Park Southeast’s Grove district. With the coronavirus pandemic ongoing, Tempus will be takeout-only for now.
Grupe, a 2018 James Beard Award “Best Chef: Midwest” semifinalist for his work as executive chef at Elaia, announced Tempus in April 2019. Finally opening this week feels great, he tells Off the Menu.
“We've been working very hard and diligently on the project and the challenges that we face, so we're super excited to share what we've got,” he says.
Throughout Tempus’ gestation, Grupe’s concept has remained the same: approachable, familiar food.
“Obviously, everything now is geared towards guests enjoying the food in the comfort of their own home,” he says.
Dishes on the opening menu range from a fried-chicken sandwich to what Grupe describes as a “more elevated” dish of black cod in kombu-clam broth with trout roe.
Other dishes include beef rib with semolina dumplings, cabbage and beets; potato gnocchi with maitake mushrooms; and a dessert of preserved strawberry and rhubarb, olive-oil cake, whipped yogurt and pink peppercorn.
A brief selection of cocktails, wine and beer is also available.
“The menu and beverage menu (are) a little bit shorter than what we'd like at this point,” Grupe says. “But we're extremely committed to being intentional and not just loading the menu up with fillers.”
Ordering is available through the Tempus website and by calling the restaurant at 314-349-2878. Regular hours will be 6-9 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday.
