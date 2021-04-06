Terror Tacos, featuring vegan Mexican fare, opens on South Grand

Roash says he and his brother plan to add more dishes in time: “We’re trying to control the madness getting the restaurant started, so we're starting out small, but we have a lot of things we're planning on expanding into.”

Look for a taco salad and taquitos soon, with tamales and enchiladas to follow when Terror Tacos is closer to opening its dining room.

The restaurant’s name and aesthetic looks to the brothers’ younger days and shared passions: skateboarding, listening to punk and metal bands, playing in bands together, watching horror movies.

“We just thought that (Terror Tacos) sounded a lot like us, and it fit,” Roash says. “It was one of the first names we came up with…, it was catchy to us, and we couldn't find a better (name), so we just ended up sticking with it.”

Terror Tacos is currently open for takeout only via online ordering. Its hours are 3-8 p.m. Wednesday-Sunday.

