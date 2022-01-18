Texas de Brazil closes St. Louis Galleria location

The location of the national churrascaria chain Texas de Brazil at the St. Louis Galleria in Richmond Heights appears to have closed.

Boards now cover the restaurant’s exterior windows. The interior was dark on Tuesday morning, but much of the furniture looked to have been removed.

The restaurant is no longer listed among the locations on the Texas de Brazil website or on the Galleria’s online directory.

An email to Texas de Brazil’s public address and a phone call to the restaurant’s corporate office in Dallas on Tuesday were not immediately returned.

More as Off the Menu learns it.