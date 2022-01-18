 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Texas de Brazil closes St. Louis Galleria location
Texas de Brazil closes St. Louis Galleria location

Texas de Brazil

Texas de Brazil has closed its St. Louis Galleria location. Photo by Ian Froeb, ifroeb@post-dispatch.com

The location of the national churrascaria chain Texas de Brazil at the St. Louis Galleria in Richmond Heights appears to have closed.

Boards now cover the restaurant’s exterior windows. The interior was dark on Tuesday morning, but much of the furniture looked to have been removed.

The restaurant is no longer listed among the locations on the Texas de Brazil website or on the Galleria’s online directory.

An email to Texas de Brazil’s public address and a phone call to the restaurant’s corporate office in Dallas on Tuesday were not immediately returned.

Texas de Brazil opened its Galleria location, its first in the St. Louis area, in 2018.

Another national chain restaurant, Weber Grill, closed its Galleria location in August 2021.

More as Off the Menu learns it.

