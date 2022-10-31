Thai restaurant the King and I to relocate from South Grand to Richmond Heights

The King and I, the Thai restaurant that has been an anchor of South Grand’s commercial hub for nearly three decades, will relocate next year to Richmond Heights.

The Prapaisilp family announced Monday they will move the King and I from its current home at 3155 South Grand Boulevard in Tower Grove South to the Richmond Heights space previously occupied by a Blaze Pizza location.

(The announcement listed the address as 8910 Dale Avenue. However, the Blaze Pizza location's address was 8039 Dale.)

“We have experienced nearly 30 wonderful years at our home on South Grand, and have been lucky to watch the neighborhood develop into one of the most diverse culinary scenes in the area,” Shayn Prapaisilp said on behalf of the family in a statement. “Tower Grove South and its wonderful attractions, stores, and restaurants will always hold a special place in our hearts as our first home, but we look forward to the possibilities that our next chapter holds.”

Prapaisilp did not immediately return a call for comment.

Prapaisilp’s parents, Suchin and Sue Prapaisilp, founded the King and I in 1983. It has operated from its current location since 1993.

According to the announcement, the new King and I will feature a “modern” design from Revel Architects that will seat 50.

“We’re looking forward to modernizing King & I while delivering the same great Thai cuisine, along with the opportunity to play around with new takes on familiar Thai cuisine,” Shayn Prapaisilp said in a statement.

The new King and I is slated to open next spring. The current location will continue to operate in the meantime with dinner Tuesday-Sunday and lunch Friday-Sunday.

The King and I’s relocation will mark another sea change for South Grand’s restaurant district. Already this year, the iconic Vietnamese restaurant Pho Grand closed as its owners stepped back from the business, and the Tower Grove South mainstay City Diner also shuttered.

(The Persian restaurant Cafe Natasha closed, but the storedfront has reopened as a new concept, Salve Osteria.)

More as the Post-Dispatch learns it.