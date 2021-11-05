The Benevolent King reopens in Maplewood after pandemic hiatus

The Benevolent King has reopened at 7268 Manchester Road in Maplewood after a prolonged pandemic hiatus. The Moroccan-inspired restaurant from chef-owner Ben Poremba of Elaia, Olio and Nixta temporarily closed in the summer of 2020.

“It’s great” to be back, Poremba tells Off the Menu. “Yeah, it’s a great feeling.”

Poremba debuted the Benevolent King in April 2018. I awarded the restaurant 3 stars that summer and included it in the 2019 and 2020 editions of the STL 100.

Diners will be returning to a somewhat different experience, however. While the Benevolent King’s basic floor plan remains the same, it features both a rebuilt bar and kitchen, and the seating arrangement has changed “pretty drastically,” Poremba says.

“It's much refreshed and cleaned up, and I think it looks great,” he says.

Poremba is aiming to make the Benevolent King a more “elevated” dining experience, with white tablecloths and a “more significant” wine list.