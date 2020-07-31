You are the owner of this article.
The Boathouse at Forest Park restaurant temporarily closes
The Boathouse at Forest Park restaurant temporarily closes

The Boathouse in Forest Park

The Boathouse at Forest Park offers indoor and outside seating. Photo by Hillary Levin, hlevin@post-dispatch.com

 Hillary Levin

The Boathouse at Forest Park restaurant is closed Friday and Saturday for disinfecting and cleaning after two Boathouse Paddle Co. employees tested positive for COVID-19.

A post on the Boathouse website states that while the restaurant and the Boathouse Paddle Co. “operate with two separate staffs and none of our employees have exhibited any signs or symptoms, we take this seriously and want our guests to feel comfortable returning after a thorough cleaning. We apologize for any inconvenience and look forward to reopening on Sunday (Aug. 2).”

The Boathouse Paddle Co. is also temporarily closed, according to its website.

