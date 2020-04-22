You are the owner of this article.
The Dubliner in Maplewood closes permanently
Dubliner

The Dubliner in Maplewood has closed. Photo courtesy Google Earth

The Dubliner in Maplewood has closed permanently, the restaurant announced Tuesday on Facebook.

“The COVID-19 virus has caused The Dubliner to close for good,” the post reads in part. “It was a great run. We appreciate our staff for putting their heart and soul into this place!”

The Dubliner opened in March 2019 at 2733 Sutton Boulevard, more than three years after the closure of the original Dubliner on Washington Avenue downtown.

