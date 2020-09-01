The Feasting Fox in Dutchtown is permanently closing

Dutchtown restaurant the Feasting Fox is closing, owners Marty and Sue Luepker announced on Facebook Tuesday.

“In 1993, we took a leap of faith when we decided to bring this historic building back to life and preserve a precious piece of St. Louis,” the Facebook post states. “What began as a restoration project of the 1913 Anheuser-Busch Inn became an once-in-a-lifetime journey managing the Al Smith’s Feasting Fox Restaurant & Pub.

“COVID-19 has impacted every aspect of life and taught us the important lesson of slowing down to enjoy each moment. With the support of family and friends, we’ve decided it’s time to close the Feasting Fox and begin the next chapter of our lives.”

A call to the restaurant Tuesday was not immediately returned.

According to the post, the Feasting Fox's décor and other items will be sold in a series of online auctions.