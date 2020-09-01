 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
The Feasting Fox in Dutchtown is permanently closing
0 comments

The Feasting Fox in Dutchtown is permanently closing

Subscribe for $3 for 3 months
CD RC BUSCH MEMORIAL 2

TUESDAY 15 JULY 2008 - Antione (CQ) Robertson, a cook at Al Smith's Feasting Fox, gets his first look at the memorial to Anheuser-Busch after the lunch rush outside the restaurant Tuesday. "It's a great way to show appreciation and say goodbye," said Robertson. Owner Marty Luepker hung the black bunting on the building as a tribute to A-B founder Adolphus Busch, who was responsible for building the Feasting Fox. "It's been part of your heritage," said Luepker. "All your neighbors worked there. If I had my life to live over, I'd sit on their steps until they hired me." Robert Cohen | Post-Dispatch

 Robert Cohen

Dutchtown restaurant the Feasting Fox is closing, owners Marty and Sue Luepker announced on Facebook Tuesday.

“In 1993, we took a leap of faith when we decided to bring this historic building back to life and preserve a precious piece of St. Louis,” the Facebook post states. “What began as a restoration project of the 1913 Anheuser-Busch Inn became an once-in-a-lifetime journey managing the Al Smith’s Feasting Fox Restaurant & Pub.

“COVID-19 has impacted every aspect of life and taught us the important lesson of slowing down to enjoy each moment. With the support of family and friends, we’ve decided it’s time to close the Feasting Fox and begin the next chapter of our lives.”

A call to the restaurant Tuesday was not immediately returned.

According to the post, the Feasting Fox's décor and other items will be sold in a series of online auctions.

The Feasting Fox's building at 4200 South Grand, which dates to 1913, was designated a City Landmark in November 2001.

“Originally christened as the 'Gretchen Inn,' it was one of a series of neighborhood restaurant taverns built by the Anheuser-Busch company,” the building's City Landmark page states. “It exclusively featured their beers and served as a reminder of their efforts to counteract the growing Prohibition movement of the time.”

More as Off the Menu learns it.

0 comments

Tags

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports