The Gramophone, Polite Society reopen

The Gramophone announced the closure Saturday on social media. In an update posted Monday , the restaurant said the employee had not worked since Aug. 5.

“Since then, we have had Woodard Cleaning and Restoration come in to treat every inch of our space with nViro Shield,” the update post states. “All of our employees have been treated for Covid and we are awaiting their results. We hope to open sometime this week when we are sure it is completely safe.”