The Gramophone, Polite Society reopen

This post has been updated with new information.
The Gramophone reopens Wednesday at 11 a.m., the restaurant announced on social media.
Polite Society posted on social media Tuesday that it is now open for dine-in, carryout and delivery.
Original post follows:
More area restaurants have announced temporary closures during the coronavirus pandemic:
- Both Polite Society at 1923 Park Avenue in Lafayette Square and its sibling restaurant the Bellwether 1419 Carroll Street in Peabody-Darst-Webbe have temporarily closed.
According to posts on both restaurants' social media on Sunday, they are closed “for the next few days while we determine to what extent our staff may have been exposed to a case of COVID-19.”
(Update: The Polite Society post has been deleted. The Bellwether post is still live.)
- The Gramophone at 4243 Manchester Avenue in Forest Park Avenue's Grove district has temporarily closed after an employee tested positive for COVID-19.
The Gramophone announced the closure Saturday on social media. In an update posted Monday, the restaurant said the employee had not worked since Aug. 5.
“Since then, we have had Woodard Cleaning and Restoration come in to treat every inch of our space with nViro Shield,” the update post states. “All of our employees have been treated for Covid and we are awaiting their results. We hope to open sometime this week when we are sure it is completely safe.”
