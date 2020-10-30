 Skip to main content
The Great Grizzly Bear in Soulard permanently closes
Paint Nite in Soulard

Artists head home with their work at the end of a 'Paint Nite' party at the Great Grizzly Bear Restaurant and Bar in Soulard on Monday, Nov. 16, 2015. Photo by Robert Cohen, rcohen@post-dispatch.com

 Robert Cohen

Soulard mainstay the Great Grizzly Bear has closed permanently. The restaurant’s current owners announced the closure on Facebook on Wednesday.

“We were on a roll for the 2020 year, but COVID took us down in so many ways, but the biggest was our health, mentally and physically,” the Facebook post reads in part. “You guys know we’re pretty tough, but it was a crazy uphill battle and with all of the current issues and winter coming, it was just time.

“We’re hoping someone that would be the future owner will be able to keep it the cool place that it is! We’ll hang here, especially on that kick ass patio!”

Off the Menu was unable to contact the owners on Friday.

A post on the Great Grizzly Bear’s Facebook page earlier this week advertised the restaurant and bar for sale as a turnkey operation.

The Great Grizzly Bear is located at 1027 Geyer Avenue.

More as Off the Menu learns it.

