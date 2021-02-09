The Kitchen Sink restaurant pops up at Good Buddy's downtown through Feb. 16

The Kitchen Sink has returned — again.
After popping-up last month at Gourmet Soul in downtown west, chef Anthony Ellerson Jr. is serving dishes from his Cajun- and Creole-influenced restaurant at Good Buddy’s Tasty Soups & Sandwiches at 1115 Pine Street downtown.
The current Kitchen Sink pop-up runs through Feb. 16. The menu, expanded as of today, features numerous dishes from the restaurant, including gumbo, etouffee, jambalaya and burgers.
Ellerson founded the Kitchen Sink in 2012 near the Forest Park MetroLink station in DeBaliviere Place. The restaurant’s final iteration at 626 North Sixth Street downtown closed in June 2017. It was a three-time STL 100 honoree.
Ellerson tells Off the Menu the current pop-up, which began last week, has already been a “powerful” experience. He started crying, he says, after one customer said he had driven an hour and a half for the Kitchen Sink’s food.
On the Kitchen Sink’s Facebook page, Ellerson is asking for nominations of essential workers to win a free meal. He says he would also like to donate meals to area hospitals, if officials at interested hospitals can contact the restaurant and arrange pickup.
“I would love to try to do as many hospitals as possible,” he says.
As for the Kitchen Sink's future after this pop-up, Ellerson says he plans to visit New Orleans, find a stage at a restaurant and study that city’s food so that “I can make sure I’m making some of the best food in the world.”
“So I'm gonna disappear in New Orleans for like a month and do some studying and then come back" to St. Louis, Ellerson continues. “And this summer the Kitchen Sink will be back 100 percent.”
The Kitchen Sink pop-up is available at Good Buddy’s 11 a.m.-7 p.m. (or sold out). The menu is available on the restaurant’s Facebook page. You can call ahead your takeout order at 314-300-8686.