The Kitchen Sink restaurant pops up at Good Buddy's downtown through Feb. 16

On the Kitchen Sink’s Facebook page, Ellerson is asking for nominations of essential workers to win a free meal. He says he would also like to donate meals to area hospitals, if officials at interested hospitals can contact the restaurant and arrange pickup.

“I would love to try to do as many hospitals as possible,” he says.

As for the Kitchen Sink's future after this pop-up, Ellerson says he plans to visit New Orleans, find a stage at a restaurant and study that city’s food so that “I can make sure I’m making some of the best food in the world.”

“So I'm gonna disappear in New Orleans for like a month and do some studying and then come back" to St. Louis, Ellerson continues. “And this summer the Kitchen Sink will be back 100 percent.”

The Kitchen Sink pop-up is available at Good Buddy’s 11 a.m.-7 p.m. (or sold out). The menu is available on the restaurant’s Facebook page. You can call ahead your takeout order at 314-300-8686.

