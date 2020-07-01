You are the owner of this article.
The Malt Shop in Fenton temporarily closes after employee's positive COVID-19 test
The Malt Shop in Fenton temporarily closes after employee's positive COVID-19 test

Teen workers keep The Malt Shop churning (copy)

Customers wait outside the Malt Shop in Fenton in a Post-Dispatch file photo from Thursday, May 17, 2018. Photo by Robert Cohen, rcohen@post-dispatch.com

 Robert Cohen

The Malt Shop in Fenton has temporarily closed for two weeks after an employee tested positive for COVID-19.

“We had 1 employee test positive for COVID-19,” the restaurant posted on Facebook Monday. “This employee did not work over the weekend and had not had contact with customers in several days. No other employees have tested positive.

“As precautionary measures we are closing for 2 weeks for customer and employee safety as well as deep cleaning of the shop. We will continue to monitor the situation and will reopen when we feel it is safe for our employees and our incredible customers.”

A phone call and a Facebook message to the restaurant have not been returned.

The Malt Shop is located at 1751 Smizer Station Road.

More as Off the Menu learns it.

