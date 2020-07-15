The Malt Shop reopens in Fenton

The Malt Shop has reopened in Fenton. The restaurant announced June 29 that it was closing for two weeks after an employee tested positive for COVID-19.
“The Malt Shop has been deep cleaned and our employees are ready to go (masks and all),” the restaurant posted on Facebook Tuesday.
The Malt Shop is located at 1751 Smizer Station Road.
Ian Froeb
Ian Froeb is the restaurant critic for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
