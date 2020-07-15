You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
The Malt Shop reopens in Fenton
0 comments

The Malt Shop reopens in Fenton

Subscribe for $3 for 3 months
Teen workers keep The Malt Shop churning

Customers wait in 2018 outside the Malt Shop in Fenton. 

 Photo by Robert Cohen, Post-Dispatch

The Malt Shop has reopened in Fenton. The restaurant announced June 29 that it was closing for two weeks after an employee tested positive for COVID-19.

“The Malt Shop has been deep cleaned and our employees are ready to go (masks and all),” the restaurant posted on Facebook Tuesday.

The Malt Shop is located at 1751 Smizer Station Road.

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports