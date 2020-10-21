The Monocle permanently closes in the Grove

The Monocle, the bar and performance venue at 4510 Manchester Avenue in Forest Park Southeast’s Grove district, has permanently closed. Co-owner Kyle Hustedt tells Off the Menu that a combination of factors during the coronavirus pandemic led to the closure.

“We’re a small entertainment venue,” Hustedt says. "And with the capacity restrictions being the way that they are, our interior capacity front to back would only allow for 36 in the building. And we're only really sustainable if we can get 50 in the theater alone for a show.”

The Monocle tried to sustain itself during the summer with patio service, including an outdoor stage. There were customers, Hustedt says, but people “were still skittish.”

Hustedt has also been advocating for the Save Our Stages Act, which would provide federal relief for live-performance venues. The Save Our Stages effort has become part of the Heroes Act federal stimulus package, which the House of Representatives has passed but the Senate has not yet taken up.