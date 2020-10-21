The Monocle permanently closes in the Grove

The Monocle, the bar and performance venue at 4510 Manchester Avenue in Forest Park Southeast’s Grove district, has permanently closed. Co-owner Kyle Hustedt tells Off the Menu that a combination of factors during the coronavirus pandemic led to the closure.
“We’re a small entertainment venue,” Hustedt says. "And with the capacity restrictions being the way that they are, our interior capacity front to back would only allow for 36 in the building. And we're only really sustainable if we can get 50 in the theater alone for a show.”
The Monocle tried to sustain itself during the summer with patio service, including an outdoor stage. There were customers, Hustedt says, but people “were still skittish.”
Hustedt has also been advocating for the Save Our Stages Act, which would provide federal relief for live-performance venues. The Save Our Stages effort has become part of the Heroes Act federal stimulus package, which the House of Representatives has passed but the Senate has not yet taken up.
With winter coming and no financial relief in sight, Hustedt says, the Monocle team decided to use the money it had left in the bank to repay the loans they had taken to stay open.
“The grim picture of it is that there's no forecast that COVID is going away anytime in the next 10 months,” he says. “And we don't have that kind of bandwidth.”
The Monocle team is leaving the Grove space as a turnkey property, should someone want to try to resurrect the venue.
“And if somebody wants to come in and do a completely different thing with it, that will be up to the new tenant,” Hustedt says, “But as it stands, it's here and it's intact.”
The Monocle showcased performers across a wide range of genres over its 5-year run: cabaret, hip hop, burlesque, drag, magic, juggling and more.
It was, Hustedt says, “a safe haven and a home for the fringe arts.”
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.