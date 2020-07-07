The Shrine Restaurant & Banquet Center in Belleville has closed

“In an effort to remain healthy/safe and be in compliance with state regulations in place, the COVID-19 limitations for restaurants and banquet centers have had a detrimental effect on our financial stability,” an announcement on the restaurant's website reads in part. “We apologize for any inconvenience to you.”

The announcement by Saint Lorenzo's Hospitality LLC directs those with banquet reservations to contact the Shrine's main office. The relationship between that company and the Shrine is unclear. A call to the Shrine's director has not been returned.

“We thank you for your constant support and business over the many years,” the announcement concludes. “Please pray for an end to this pandemic and for health and safety of all. Many blessings.”

