You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
The Shrine Restaurant & Banquet Center in Belleville has closed
0 comments

The Shrine Restaurant & Banquet Center in Belleville has closed

Subscribe for $3 for 3 months
Way of Lights

The Way of Lights display at the National Shrine of Our Lady of the Snows in 2016

Photo by Roberto Rodriguez

The Shrine Restaurant & Banquet Center at the National Shrine of Our Lady of the Snows in Belleville has closed.

“In an effort to remain healthy/safe and be in compliance with state regulations in place, the COVID-19 limitations for restaurants and banquet centers have had a detrimental effect on our financial stability,” an announcement on the restaurant's website reads in part. “We apologize for any inconvenience to you.”

The announcement by Saint Lorenzo's Hospitality LLC directs those with banquet reservations to contact the Shrine's main office. The relationship between that company and the Shrine is unclear. A call to the Shrine's director has not been returned.

“We thank you for your constant support and business over the many years,” the announcement concludes. “Please pray for an end to this pandemic and for health and safety of all. Many blessings.”

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports