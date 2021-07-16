The Tenderloin Room reopens inside the Chase Park Plaza

The Tenderloin Room has reopened inside the Chase Park Plaza at 232 North Kingshighway in the Central West End. The venerable restaurant temporarily closed at the end of last August due to the pandemic.

“It feels great, man — you know, just seeing that room alive again,” owner Bob Brazell tells Off the Menu.

Brazell and business partners Ben Strake and Rick DeStefane acquired the Tenderloin Room in June 2019. They launched their revamped version of the steakhouse that December.

Chef Shelby Johnson leads the kitchen. The reopening menu includes the restaurant's signature pepperloin a la tenderloin, a couple of other steak cuts and additional proteins, including Verlasso salmon from Chile, which Brazell calls “the most buttery, delicious salmon I’ve ever had in my life.”

Diners should prepare to be flexible in their menu choices, however.