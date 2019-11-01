The venerable Chase Park Plaza restaurant the Tenderloin Room will close for renovations for most of November.
The Tenderloin Room will be closed from Sunday (Nov. 4) until the first week of December, according to the recorded message that answers calls to the restaurant.
In an email to Off the Menu, a PR representative for the Chase confirmed the Tenderloin Room's closure from Sunday through Nov. 30.
However, because the restaurant operates independently from the hotel, the representative said she could provide no additional information.
A phone message left with the restaurant Thursday has not been returned. Multiple attempts to contact the restaurant via its listed email address have been returned as undeliverable.
More as Off the Menu learns it.