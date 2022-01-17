The Westchester opens in Chesterfield with upscale dining, wine and whiskey

The Westchester is now open at 127 Chesterfield Towne Center in Chesterfield. The restaurant is a partnership between executive chef Matthew Glickert, bar manager Bryan Herr and John Cowling.

Glickert tells Off the Menu the trio met through Herr’s previous venture, the Chesterfield whiskey and wine bar Naked Vine. Glickert and Herr had talked about ideas for expanding Naked Vine’s limited menu, but that venue did not have the space to grow. After Naked Vine closed in late 2020, the Westchester started to come to fruition.

Glickert describes the Westchester’s approach as upscale, farm-to-table dining. The kitchen uses local and regional ingredients whenever possible.

“We're just trying to serve good, honest food,” he says. “It's not a molecular (gastronomy) scene at all.”

Glickert cites the acclaimed chef Bill Cardwell as his mentor. Glickert was 15 when he began working at Cardwell’s at the Plaza in Frontenac and spent 14 years with Cardwell there and at BC’s Kitchen in Lake St. Louis. More recently, Glickert was a chef at Sugarfire Smoke House.