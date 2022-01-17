The Westchester opens in Chesterfield with upscale dining, wine and whiskey

The Westchester is now open at 127 Chesterfield Towne Center in Chesterfield. The restaurant is a partnership between executive chef Matthew Glickert, bar manager Bryan Herr and John Cowling.
Glickert tells Off the Menu the trio met through Herr’s previous venture, the Chesterfield whiskey and wine bar Naked Vine. Glickert and Herr had talked about ideas for expanding Naked Vine’s limited menu, but that venue did not have the space to grow. After Naked Vine closed in late 2020, the Westchester started to come to fruition.
Glickert describes the Westchester’s approach as upscale, farm-to-table dining. The kitchen uses local and regional ingredients whenever possible.
“We're just trying to serve good, honest food,” he says. “It's not a molecular (gastronomy) scene at all.”
Glickert cites the acclaimed chef Bill Cardwell as his mentor. Glickert was 15 when he began working at Cardwell’s at the Plaza in Frontenac and spent 14 years with Cardwell there and at BC’s Kitchen in Lake St. Louis. More recently, Glickert was a chef at Sugarfire Smoke House.
At the Westchester, Glickert reports that the duck-breast main course with a fall-vegetable hash and parsnip puree has already become a signature dish. Other early customer favorites include onion soup, the vegetarian mushroom pappardelle and, at lunch, the smashed burger and the fried bologna sandwich.
Herr oversees the selection of wine and whiskey. Ted Kilgore of Planter’s House consulted on the list of specialty cocktails.
At full capacity, the Westchester will accommodate 66 diners, including 13 at the bar. Right now, while a couple of booths are still being finished, the restaurant can seat about 48. Glickert recommends reservations for dinner.
The Westchester is open from 11 a.m.-11 p.m. Wednesday-Sunday and closed Monday-Tuesday. The phone number is 636-778-0635.