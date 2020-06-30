The Wheelhouse, the Midwestern and Start Bar close temporarily

The Wheelhouse, the Midwestern and Start Bar, the trio of restaurants and bars on Spruce Street downtown, have closed temporarily.
The three venues reopened in late May after their previous temporary closures during the coronavirus pandemic.
The venues announced their new temporary closures Friday on Facebook and Instagram. As of now, however, the announcement no longer appears on the venues' Facebook pages. It is still posted on their Instagram accounts.
“We can't ensure the safety of our staff and customers right now which means we can't succeed right now,” the announcement reads in part.
The announcement does not state a reason for the closure. Phone messages to the Wheelhouse and emails to co-owner Stephen Savage have not been returned.
However, Savage told St. Louis Magazine that the venues “learned a customer had tested positive for the virus. And on Friday, we were informed that two of our employees had tested positive.”
“We don't have to close, we don't want to close but it's the decision we've made in the best interest of our staff, customers and businesses,” the announcement reads in part. “We will reopen when we think the time is right, hopefully sooner than later, in a couple of weeks for some Blues playoffs and Cardinals baseball.”
More as Off the Menu learns it.
