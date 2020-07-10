The Wheelhouse, the Midwestern and Start Bar reopen downtown

The Midwestern, the Wheelhouse and Start Bar, the trio of restaurants and bars on Spruce Street downtown, have reopened.

The three venues temporarily closed at the end of June. The venues' temporary-closing announcements did not provide a reason for the closure.

However, co-owner Stephen Savage told St. Louis Magazine the venues “learned a customer had tested positive for the virus” and then “were informed two of our employees had tested positive.”

The Midwestern is located at 900 Spruce Street, the Wheelhouse and Start Bar at 1000 Spruce.

