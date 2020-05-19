You are the owner of this article.
These St. Louis restaurants are reopening their dining rooms
These St. Louis restaurants are reopening their dining rooms

Roberto's Trattoria opens after coronavirus pandemic shutdown

Dinnertime customers sit behind plexiglass partitions in the dining room at Roberto's Trattoria in south St. Louis County on May 18, 2020. 

 Photo by David Carson, Post-Dispatch

The following restaurants have announced the reopening of their dining rooms during the coronavirus pandemic. The situation is fluid, so be sure to consult individual restaurants for up-to-date operating hours, new procedures (e.g., required reservations) and questions about safety protocols.

This list is a work in progress. To add your restaurant to the list or to make any updates or corrections, contact ifroeb@post-dispatch.com.

City of St. Louis

Anthonino's Taverna, 2225 Macklind Avenue

Bartolino's Osteria, 2103 Sulphur Avenue

Carnivore, 5257 Shaw Avenue

Charlie Gitto's on the Hill, 5226 Shaw Avenue

City Park Grill, 3157 Morganford Road (patio)

Cluster Busters, 3636 Page Boulevard

Colombo's Cafe & Tavern, 6487 Manchester Avenue, bar May 20, food May 27

Crazy Bowls & Wraps, all St. Louis locations

Cunetto House of Pasta, 5453 Magnolia Avenue, May 20

Dominic's, 5101 Wilson Avenue

Drunken Fish, 1 Maryland Plaza

El Burro Loco, 313 North Euclid Avenue

Eleven Eleven Mississippi, 1111 Mississippi Avenue

Favazza's, 5201 Southwest Avenue

Gian-Tony's on the Hill, 5356 Daggett Avenue, May 20

Guido's Pizzeria and Tapas, 5046 Shaw Avenue

Joey B's on the Hill, 2524 Hampton Avenue

J. Smug's GastroPit, 4916 Shaw Avenue

Lorenzo's Trattoria, 1933 Edwards Street, May 20

Hamilton's Urban Steakhouse & Bourbon Bar, 2101 Chouteau Avenue

Hi-Pointe Drive-In, 1033 McCausland Avenue

The Midwestern Meat & Drink, 900 Spruce Street, May 21

Olympia Kebob House & Taverna, 1543 McCausland Avenue, May 26

PW Pizza, 2017 Chouteau Avenue, May 20

Rigazzi's, 4945 Daggett Avenue, 

River's Edge Social, 6997 Chippewa Street

Russell's on Macklind, 5400 Murdoch Avenue

St. Louis Union Station Soda Fountain, 201 South 18th Street

Start Bar, 1000 Spruce Street, May 22

Steve's Hot Dogs & Burgers, 3457 Magnolia Avenue (patio)

Syberg's, all Missouri locations

Three Sixty, 1 South Broadway

Twisted Ranch, 1731 South Seventh Street, May 26

Vin de Set, 2017 Chouteau Avenue

The Wheelhouse, 1000 Spruce Street, May 22

Zia's on the Hill, 5256 Wilson Avenue, May 20

St. Louis County

Annie Gunn's, 16806 Chesterfield Airport Road, Chesterfield

BARcelona Tapas Restaurant, 34 North Central Avenue, Clayton

Basso, 7036 Clayton Avenue

Bishop's Post, 16125 Chesterfield Parkway West, Chesterfield, May 20

Bristol Seafood Grill, 11801 Olive Boulevard, Creve Coeur

Cafe Napoli, 7754 Forsyth Boulevard, Clayton

Cantina Laredo, 7710 Forsyth Boulevard, Clayton

Capital Grille, 101 South Hanley Road, Clayton

City Coffee House & Creperie, 36 North Brentwood Boulevard, Clayton

Crazy Bowls & Wraps, all St. Louis locations

Crushed Red, all locations

Dominic's Trattoria, 200 South Brentwood Boulevard, Clayton

Giovanni's Kitchen, 8831 Ladue Road, Ladue

Highway 61 Roadhouse and Kitchen, 34 South Old Orchard Avenue, Webster Groves, May 20

Il Bel Lago, 11631 Olive Boulevard, Creve Coeur

Nami Ramen, 46 North Central Avenue, Clayton (Patio)

One 19 North Tapas and Wine Bar, 119 North Kirkwood Road, Kirkwood, May 20

Peel Wood Fired Pizza, 208 South Meramec Avenue, Clayton

Roberto's Trattoria & Chophouse, 145 Concord Plaza, south St. Louis County

Rock & Brews, 17258 Chesterfield Airport Road, Chesterfield, May 21

Ruth's Chris Steak House, 1 North Brentwood Boulevard, Clayton

Sasha's Wine Bar, 706 DeMun Avenue, Clayton, May 22

Schottzies Bar & Grill, 11428 Concord Village Avenue, south St. Louis County

Sunset 44 Bistro & Banquet, 118 West Adams Avenue, Kirkwood

Syberg's, all Missouri locations

Twin Peaks, 2351 Maplewood Commons Drive, Maplewood

Vito's in the Valley, 138 Chesterfield Towne Centre, Chesterfield

Westport Social, 910 Westport Plaza Drive, Maryland Heights

Listings for St. Charles and Jefferson counties as well as the Metro East are in progress. Thank you for your patience.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

