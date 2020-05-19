These St. Louis restaurants are reopening their dining rooms

The following restaurants have announced the reopening of their dining rooms during the coronavirus pandemic. The situation is fluid, so be sure to consult individual restaurants for up-to-date operating hours, new procedures (e.g., required reservations) and questions about safety protocols.
This list is a work in progress. To add your restaurant to the list or to make any updates or corrections, contact ifroeb@post-dispatch.com.
City of St. Louis
Anthonino's Taverna, 2225 Macklind Avenue
Bartolino's Osteria, 2103 Sulphur Avenue
Carnivore, 5257 Shaw Avenue
Charlie Gitto's on the Hill, 5226 Shaw Avenue
City Park Grill, 3157 Morganford Road (patio)
Cluster Busters, 3636 Page Boulevard
Colombo's Cafe & Tavern, 6487 Manchester Avenue, bar May 20, food May 27
Crazy Bowls & Wraps, all St. Louis locations
Cunetto House of Pasta, 5453 Magnolia Avenue, May 20
Dominic's, 5101 Wilson Avenue
Drunken Fish, 1 Maryland Plaza
El Burro Loco, 313 North Euclid Avenue
Eleven Eleven Mississippi, 1111 Mississippi Avenue
Favazza's, 5201 Southwest Avenue
Gian-Tony's on the Hill, 5356 Daggett Avenue, May 20
Guido's Pizzeria and Tapas, 5046 Shaw Avenue
Joey B's on the Hill, 2524 Hampton Avenue
J. Smug's GastroPit, 4916 Shaw Avenue
Lorenzo's Trattoria, 1933 Edwards Street, May 20
Hamilton's Urban Steakhouse & Bourbon Bar, 2101 Chouteau Avenue
Hi-Pointe Drive-In, 1033 McCausland Avenue
The Midwestern Meat & Drink, 900 Spruce Street, May 21
Olympia Kebob House & Taverna, 1543 McCausland Avenue, May 26
PW Pizza, 2017 Chouteau Avenue, May 20
Rigazzi's, 4945 Daggett Avenue,
River's Edge Social, 6997 Chippewa Street
Russell's on Macklind, 5400 Murdoch Avenue
St. Louis Union Station Soda Fountain, 201 South 18th Street
Start Bar, 1000 Spruce Street, May 22
Steve's Hot Dogs & Burgers, 3457 Magnolia Avenue (patio)
Syberg's, all Missouri locations
Three Sixty, 1 South Broadway
Twisted Ranch, 1731 South Seventh Street, May 26
Vin de Set, 2017 Chouteau Avenue
The Wheelhouse, 1000 Spruce Street, May 22
Zia's on the Hill, 5256 Wilson Avenue, May 20
St. Louis County
Annie Gunn's, 16806 Chesterfield Airport Road, Chesterfield
BARcelona Tapas Restaurant, 34 North Central Avenue, Clayton
Basso, 7036 Clayton Avenue
Bishop's Post, 16125 Chesterfield Parkway West, Chesterfield, May 20
Bristol Seafood Grill, 11801 Olive Boulevard, Creve Coeur
Cafe Napoli, 7754 Forsyth Boulevard, Clayton
Cantina Laredo, 7710 Forsyth Boulevard, Clayton
Capital Grille, 101 South Hanley Road, Clayton
City Coffee House & Creperie, 36 North Brentwood Boulevard, Clayton
Crazy Bowls & Wraps, all St. Louis locations
Crushed Red, all locations
Dominic's Trattoria, 200 South Brentwood Boulevard, Clayton
Giovanni's Kitchen, 8831 Ladue Road, Ladue
Highway 61 Roadhouse and Kitchen, 34 South Old Orchard Avenue, Webster Groves, May 20
Il Bel Lago, 11631 Olive Boulevard, Creve Coeur
Nami Ramen, 46 North Central Avenue, Clayton (Patio)
One 19 North Tapas and Wine Bar, 119 North Kirkwood Road, Kirkwood, May 20
Peel Wood Fired Pizza, 208 South Meramec Avenue, Clayton
Roberto's Trattoria & Chophouse, 145 Concord Plaza, south St. Louis County
Rock & Brews, 17258 Chesterfield Airport Road, Chesterfield, May 21
Ruth's Chris Steak House, 1 North Brentwood Boulevard, Clayton
Sasha's Wine Bar, 706 DeMun Avenue, Clayton, May 22
Schottzies Bar & Grill, 11428 Concord Village Avenue, south St. Louis County
Sunset 44 Bistro & Banquet, 118 West Adams Avenue, Kirkwood
Syberg's, all Missouri locations
Twin Peaks, 2351 Maplewood Commons Drive, Maplewood
Vito's in the Valley, 138 Chesterfield Towne Centre, Chesterfield
Westport Social, 910 Westport Plaza Drive, Maryland Heights
Listings for St. Charles and Jefferson counties as well as the Metro East are in progress. Thank you for your patience.
