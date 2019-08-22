Three Kings Public House will open a quick-service concept called Biscuits, Beer & BBQ by Three Kings Public House at St. Louis Lambert International Airport, Lambert officials announced Wednesday.
Biscuits, Beer & BBQ will be located in Terminal 2, where Three Kings opened a location last year.
Per Lambert's announcement, Biscuits, Beer & BBQ will offer a biscuit-based breakfast menu, while lunch and dinner will focus on barbecue.
“Three Kings has a tremendously loyal, local following and had a banner first year in Terminal 2,” Lambert director Rhonda Hamm-Niebruegge said in a statement. “We think this is a unique concept that will prove successful as well and meet the demand of our growing passenger base near our newest gates in the terminal.”
Three Kings opened its original restaurant in the Delmar Loop in 2011. There are also locations in Des Peres and at South Lindbergh Boulevard and Baptist Church Road in south St. Louis County.
Biscuits, Beer & BBQ is slated to open in November.