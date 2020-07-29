Three Monkeys restaurant to close Aug. 2

Three Monkeys at 3153 Morganford Road in Tower Grove South will close after service Sunday (Aug. 2), the restaurant announced on Facebook Tuesday.
“We are very proud to have been able to serve you throughout this difficult time,” the Facebook post states. “We feel that we have done our absolute best to keep open during the pandemic and provide a service for our neighborhood. With that being said, we believe now is the time to take a step back and close our doors to focus on the future.”
The announcement does seem to suggest a potential future project for the Three Monkeys space.
“Although it’s sad to see 3 Monkeys as we know it today go away, we will continue to lease this restaurant space and are extremely excited about bringing some new surprises to this neighborhood!” the post states.
A call to the restaurant Wednesday was not immediately returned.
Three Monkeys opened in 2007 at the corner of Morganford and Juniata Street.
More as Off the Menu learns it.
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!