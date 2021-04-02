Tigin Irish Pub closes 'indefinitely' downtown

Tigin Irish Pub at 333 Washington Avenue downtown has closed indefinitely, ending a 13-year run. The restaurant announced the closure March 25.

Tigin had been temporarily closed since March 2020 due to the pandemic.

"We thought this closure would be relatively short term temporary; initially a few weeks, then a few months," the restaurant posted on its website. "Now it’s been a full year. We think downtown St. Louis will bounce back from the pandemic eventually and when it does we would love to continue to be a part of it. However, for now, we’ve made the decision to close the pub indefinitely."

Tigin opened in December 2007 at the Hampton Inn downtown. St. Louis Magazine first reported the news of its closure.

"We will always hold the memories of our times at the Pub, and the people who made them, in a very special place," the post on Tigin's website concludes. "As a family we experienced a lot and COVID has taught us you never know what the future brings. So, we’re waiting for downtown to bounce back and, when it does, we will look at our options again."

