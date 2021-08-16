Timothy's opens with upscale dinner fare in Creve Coeur

The restaurant Timothy’s is now open at 12710 Olive Boulevard in Creve Coeur, the space previously occupied by Olive Street Cafe. Timothy’s is a new venture from Tim Metz and Sean Olson, the co-owners of Pickles Deli, in partnership with Steven Manns, whose front-of-house career includes the Clayton restaurants Herbie's and Akar.

Metz tells Off the Menu cooking has always been his passion. A couple of years ago, Manns approached Olson and him with the idea of opening a restaurant together. Metz and Olson were reluctant at first, but as they considered the idea, they realized this might be their best opportunity.

“I mean, I'm 50 years old — I just turned 50 — and (Olson is) 50 as well, and it's like, if we're ever going to do it, now's the time,” Metz says.

Timothy’s menu features such upscale fare from Metz and sous chef Will Mabrey as lobster pot pie; lamb chops with chimichurri, fried potatoes and roasted carrots; and smoked paprika-dusted scallops with an edamame mash and a turmeric-corn broth.

Metz says an early customer favorite is the filet of sirloin (also sometimes called a baseball steak): center-cut top sirloin with garlic mashed potatoes and asparagus with a lobster hollandaise sauce.