Tower Grove South bar Chatawa to close after 2 months

Chatawa, the bar that opened in August at 3137 Morganford Road in Tower Grove South, will close after service Sunday (Oct. 31).

Grand Pied, the independently operated restaurant that shares Chatawa’s storefront, will continue regular operations.

Chatawa owner Thomas Crone announced the closure Wednesday on social media. In a press release, Crone said his intention for Chatawa had been to create a menu with “a mid-Southern feel,” bringing together products from St. Louis, New Orleans and the Mississippi River-Interstate 55 corridor.

“We weren’t able to translate our vision of importing items into St. Louis from New Orleans and that I-55 pathway, despite begging, pleading and cajoling our distributors,” Crone said in the release. “Trying to buy niche products within the current distribution system is a tough task, and we lacked the buying power, social capital and/or other necessary magic to make this happen.”