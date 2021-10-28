 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Tower Grove South bar Chatawa to close after 2 months
0 comments

Tower Grove South bar Chatawa to close after 2 months

{{featured_button_text}}
Chatawa Grand Pied

The bar Chatawa and retaurant Grand Pied share a space in Tower Grove South. Photo by Ian Froeb, ifroeb@post-dispatch.com

Chatawa, the bar that opened in August at 3137 Morganford Road in Tower Grove South, will close after service Sunday (Oct. 31).

Grand Pied, the independently operated restaurant that shares Chatawa’s storefront, will continue regular operations.

Chatawa owner Thomas Crone announced the closure Wednesday on social media. In a press release, Crone said his intention for Chatawa had been to create a menu with “a mid-Southern feel,” bringing together products from St. Louis, New Orleans and the Mississippi River-Interstate 55 corridor.

“We weren’t able to translate our vision of importing items into St. Louis from New Orleans and that I-55 pathway, despite begging, pleading and cajoling our distributors,” Crone said in the release. “Trying to buy niche products within the current distribution system is a tough task, and we lacked the buying power, social capital and/or other necessary magic to make this happen.”

Chatawa could have remained open for another month or two, Crone said in the release, “but it was a better decision for Chatawa to pause now, allowing Grand Pied a chance to really put an imprint on the whole building’s operation.”

Chatawa’s final services will be 4-10 p.m. Thursday and Friday and 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

According to Chatawa’s press release, Grand Pied will continue its regular hours, 4-9 p.m. Wednesday-Friday and 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

Grand Pied owner Tony Collida did not immediately respond to a message seeking independent verification of this.

More as Off the Menu learns it.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

First teaser trailer for ‘Lightyear’ with Chris Evans is here

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News