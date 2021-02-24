Tres Equis, featuring food from Locoz Tacoz, opens in Tower Grove South

Tres Equis is now open at 3169 Morganford Road in Tower Grove South. The new venture is located on the same block as Amsterdam Tavern and is a sort of sibling of the popular soccer bar. Tres Equis' owners are Amsterdam owner Rob Stelzer, Amsterdam managing officer Matt Stelzer (Rob’s brother) and Amsterdam bar manager Jeff Lyell.

In fact, Tres Equis is two establishments in one. Locoz Tacoz, the food truck from chef Tyler Garcia, has established a brick-and-mortar operation inside Tres Equis. As Matt Stelzer tells Off the Menu, Tres Equis’ bar and restaurant halves each function as separate LLCs.

Stelzer says his first experience with Locoz Tacoz was when the truck was parked at St. Louis FC matches and thought the food was “really, really good and authentic.”

The partners reached out to Garcia, Stelzer says, who was in turn looking for a brick-and-mortar opportunity.

(Garcia is not new to brick-and-mortar restaurants. His parents, Antonio and Brenda Garcia, operate the acclaimed La Tejana Taqueria in Bridgeton.)