Twisted Ranch, the Soulard restaurant that became a viral-video sensation for its ranch-dressing theme, will open a location inside Tropical Liqueurs (a.k.a. Trops) at 4104 Manchester Avenue in Forest Park Southeast's Grove district.
“The menu is still being finalized, but guests can expect to see some of their favorites along with some new flavors and items that will only be available at Trops,” Twisted Ranch co-founder and owner Chad Allen said in a statement.
The counter-service Twisted Ranch is slated to debut inside Tropical Liqueurs this summer.
Twisted Ranch opened in 2015 at 1730 South Eighth Street in Soulard, offering multiple varieties of ranch dressing with its fare.
In 2017, a Buzzfeed video about the restaurant drew millions of views and brought crowds to the restaurant.
In 2018, Twisted Ranch moved to its current location in Soulard, 1731 South Seventh Street.