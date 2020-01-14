Upcoming food-truck park 9 Mile Garden adds a drafthouse

9 Mile Garden, the food-truck park and entertainment venue slated to open this spring at 9375 Gravois Road in the Affton area, has announced another amenity.

The Canteen @ 9 Mile Garden will be a “modern drafthouse” with an all-draft selection of beer, wine, cocktails and Blueprint Coffee cold-brew coffee.

Per the announcement, the 3,500-square-foot space will include retractable garage doors and patio seating. It will also host private events.

“The bar will feature large communal tables, a huge selection of free games to play, live music, and a large patio overlooking the grounds at 9 Mile Garden,” managing partner Brian Hardesty said in a statement.