Upcoming food-truck park 9 Mile Garden adds a drafthouse
9 mile garden canteen

A rendering of the Canteen @ 9 Mile Garden. Handout photo

9 Mile Garden, the food-truck park and entertainment venue slated to open this spring at 9375 Gravois Road in the Affton area, has announced another amenity.

The Canteen @ 9 Mile Garden will be a “modern drafthouse” with an all-draft selection of beer, wine, cocktails and Blueprint Coffee cold-brew coffee.

Per the announcement, the 3,500-square-foot space will include retractable garage doors and patio seating. It will also host private events.

“The bar will feature large communal tables, a huge selection of free games to play, live music, and a large patio overlooking the grounds at 9 Mile Garden,” managing partner Brian Hardesty said in a statement.

“Patrons will be able to purchase drinks at the bar and then visit any part of the garden that they would like.”

9 Mile Garden is intended as a community gathering place as well as food-truck park, as Hardesty, who also operates the restaurant and food truck Guerrilla Street Food, previously told the Post-Dispatch.

“We'll screen movies,” Hardesty said. “We'll have live music.”

