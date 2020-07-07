Update: Katie's Pizza & Pasta Osteria in Rock Hill reopens

Update (July 7, 2020):

Katie's Pizza & Pasta Osteria has reopened its Rock Hill location. The restaurant closed July 3 after an employee tested positive for COVID-19.

"We isolated, traced, notified everyone, quarantined, and tested those people," a new post on the Katie's website reads in part. "We got ServePro to do a COVID-19 deep clean, and we remained closed while we counseled with the top doctors, lawyers, and CDC. With their facts and counsel we confirmed that we went above a beyond with a very rapid and transparent response."

Original story (July 6, 2020):

The location of Katie's Pizza & Pasta Osteria at 9568 Manchester Road in Rock Hill is temporarily closed after an employee tested positive for COVID-19.

“This person worked on Tuesday June 30th from 4-10 p.m.,” a statement on the Katie's website reads. “We believe this exposure was very limited but to (err) on side (of) caution we have decided to close and test our team.”