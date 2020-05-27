Updated: These St. Louis restaurants are reopening their dining rooms

The following restaurants have reopened their dining rooms or have announced a date for reopening their dining rooms during the coronavirus pandemic.
The situation is fluid, so be sure to consult individual restaurants for up-to-date operating hours, new procedures (e.g., required reservations) and questions about safety protocols.
This list is a work in progress. To add your restaurant to the list or to make any updates or corrections, contact ifroeb@post-dispatch.com.
Restaurants in both St. Louis city and county can reopen their dining rooms May 18, with restrictions. Not all will.
City of St. Louis
1860 Saloon, Game Room and Hardshell Cafe, 1860 South Ninth Street
58Hundred, 5800 Southwest Avenue (patio)
Al's Restaurant, 1200 North First Street
Angelo's Taverna, 316 Market Street, June 10
Anthonino's Taverna, 2225 Macklind Avenue
Bartolino's Osteria, 2103 Sulphur Avenue
Basso, 7036 Clayton Avenue
Biggie's Restaurant & Bar, 3332 Watson Road
Blood & Sand, 1500 St. Charles St.
BLT's, 626 North Sixth Street, May 29
Brew Hub Taproom, 5656 Oakland Avenue
Broadway Oyster Bar, 736 South Broadway
Carmine's Steak House, 20 South Fourth Street, June 10
Carnivore, 5257 Shaw Avenue
Charlie Gitto's on the Hill, 5226 Shaw Avenue
Chris' at the Docket, 100 North Tucker Boulevard
Chris' Pancake & Dining, 5980 Southwest Avenue
City Park Grill, 3157 Morganford Road (patio)
Cluster Busters, 3636 Page Boulevard
Colombo's Cafe & Tavern, 6487 Manchester Avenue, bar May 20, food May 27
Crazy Bowls & Wraps, all St. Louis locations
Crown Candy Kitchen, 1401 St. Louis Avenue, May 28
Cunetto House of Pasta, 5453 Magnolia Avenue
Dominic's, 5101 Wilson Avenue
Drunken Fish, 1 Maryland Plaza
El Burro Loco, 313 North Euclid Avenue
Eleven Eleven Mississippi, 1111 Mississippi Avenue
Epic Pizza & Subs, 1711 South Ninth Street
Favazza's, 5201 Southwest Avenue
Flannery's Pub, 1324 Washington Avenue
Gian-Tony's on the Hill, 5356 Daggett Avenue
Gregg's Bar & Grill, 4400 North Broadway
Guido's Pizzeria and Tapas, 5046 Shaw Avenue
Hamilton's Urban Steakhouse & Bourbon Bar, 2101 Chouteau Avenue
Hi-Pointe Drive-In, 1033 McCausland Avenue
Hi-Pointe Drive-In, 634 Washington Avenue, June 1
J. Devoti Trattoria, 5100 Daggett Avenue
J. Smug's GastroPit, 4916 Shaw Avenue
Jack Nolen's, 2501 South Ninth Street
Joey B's on the Hill, 2524 Hampton Avenue
Juniper, 4101 Laclede Avenue (patio)
Kimchi Guys, 612 North Second Street
Kingside Diner, 4651 Maryland Avenue
La Catrina Mexican Restaurant, 5220 Hampton Avenue
Landry's Seafood House, 1820 Market Street
Llywelyn's Pub, 1732 South Ninth Street
Lombardo's Trattoria, 201 South 20th Street, June 10
Lorenzo's Trattoria, 1933 Edwards Street
Lucas Park Grille, 1234 Washington Avenue
Mama's on the Hill, 2132 Edwards Street
Más Tequila Cantina, 708 North Second Street
The Midwestern Meat & Drink, 900 Spruce Street
Milo's Bocce Garden, 5201 Wilson Avenue
Molly's in Soulard, 816 Geyer Avenue
Morgan Street Brewery, 721 North Second Street
Olympia Kebob House & Taverna, 1543 McCausland Avenue, May 26
The Over/Under Bar & Grill, 911 Washington Avenue
Peacemaker Lobster & Crab Co., 1831 Sidney Street, June 1
Pho Grand, 3195 South Grand Boulevard
Pho Long, 2245 South Grand Boulevard
Pietro's Restaurant, 3801 Watson Road
PW Pizza, 2017 Chouteau Avenue
Rigazzi's, 4945 Daggett Avenue,
River's Edge Social, 6997 Chippewa Street
Rosalita's Cantina, 1235 Washington Avenue
Russell's on Macklind, 5400 Murdoch Avenue
Sauce on the Side, 411 North Eighth Street and 4261 Manchester Avenue
Schlafly Tap Room, 2100 Locust Street
Sidney Street Cafe, 2000 Sidney Street, June 1
SqWires Restaurant, 1415 South 18th Street
St. Louis Union Station Soda Fountain, 201 South 18th Street
Start Bar, 1000 Spruce Street
Steve's Hot Dogs & Burgers, 3457 Magnolia Avenue (patio)
The Stone Turtle, 6355 Clayton Avenue, May 29
Sugarfire Smoke House, 605 Washington Avenue
Sultan Mediterranean Restaurant, 4200 Manchester Avenue
Three Sixty, 1 South Broadway
Twisted Ranch, 1731 South Seventh Street, May 26
Union 30, 705 Olive Street
Urban Chestnut Brewery & Biergarten, 3229 Washington Avenue
Urban Chestnut Brewery & Bierhall. 4465 Manchester Avenue
Vin de Set, 2017 Chouteau Avenue
The Wheelhouse, 1000 Spruce Street
Zia's on the Hill, 5256 Wilson Avenue
St. Louis County
54th Street Grill & Bar, 17395 Chesterfield Airport Road, Chesterfield, and 5310 South Lindbergh Boulveard, south St. Louis County
612 Kitchen & Cocktails, 612 West Woodbine Avenue, Kirkwood
Acero, 7266 Manchester Road, Maplewood
Addie's Thai House, 14156 Olive Boulevard, Chesterfield
Amore Pizza, 450 Rue St. Francois Florissant
Annie Gunn's, 16806 Chesterfield Airport Road, Chesterfield
BARcelona Tapas Restaurant, 34 North Central Avenue, Clayton
Bartolino's South, 5914 South Lindbergh, Green Park
Bill Gianino's, 4571 Chestnut Park Plaza,
Billy G's, 131 West Argonne Drive, Kirkwood
Bishop's Post, 16125 Chesterfield Parkway West, Chesterfield
Bristol Seafood Grill, 11801 Olive Boulevard, Creve Coeur
Cafe Napoli, 7754 Forsyth Boulevard, Clayton
Cafe Provencal, 427 South Kirkwood Road, Kirkwood
Cantina Laredo, 7710 Forsyth Boulevard, Clayton
Canyon Cafe, 1701 South Lindbergh Boulevard, Frontenac
Capital Grille, 101 South Hanley Road, Clayton
Cheeburger Cheeburger, 13311 Manchester Road, Des Peres
City Coffee House & Creperie, 36 North Brentwood Boulevard, Clayton
CJ Mugg's, 200 South Central Avenue, Clayton and 101 West Lockwood Avenue, Webster Groves
Cobalt Smoke & Sea, 12643 Olive Boulevard, Creve Coeur
Companion Cafe, 9781 Clayton Road, Ladue
Crazy Bowls & Wraps, all St. Louis locations
The Crossing, 7823 Forsyth Boulevard, Clayton
Crushed Red, all locations
Cugino's, 1595 US 67, Florissant
Dominic's Trattoria, 200 South Brentwood Boulevard, Clayton
Drunken Fish, 639 Westport Plaza Drive, Maryland Heights
El Agave Mexican Restaurant, 403 Watson Plaza, Crestwood
Espino's Mexican Bar & Grill, 17409 Chesterfield Airport Road, Chesterfield, June 2
Faraci Pizza, 15430 Manchester Road, Ellisville
Farotto's, 9525 Manchester Road, Rock Hill
Ferguson Brewing Co., 418 South Florissant Road, Ferguson
Frank Papa's Ristorante, 2241 South Brentwood Boulevard, Brentwood
Frida's, 622 North and South Road, University City (patio)
Fuzzy's Taco Shop, 8073 Watson Road, Webster Groves, 1288 Old Orchard Center and 302 Westport Plaza Drive, Maryland Heights
Giovanni's Kitchen, 8831 Ladue Road, Ladue
The Greek Kitchen, 343 South Kirkwood Road, Kirkwood
Harpo's, 136 Hilton Village Center, Chesterfield
Haveli, 9720 Page Avenue, Overland
Helen Fitzgerald's, 3650 South Lindbergh Boulevard, Sunset Hills
Hendel's Market Cafe, 599 St. Denis St., Florissant
Herbie's, 8100 Maryland Avenue, Clayton
Highway 61 Roadhouse and Kitchen, 34 South Old Orchard Avenue, Webster Groves
Il Bel Lago, 11631 Olive Boulevard, Creve Coeur
J. Gilbert's, West County Center, Des Peres
J's Pitaria, 91 Concord Plaza Shopping Center, south St. Louis County
Joey B's Food & Drink, 14445 Manchester Road, Manchester, and 189 Concord Plaza, south St. Louis County
Kaldi's Coffee Roasting Co., 700 DeMun Avenue, Clayton, 120 South Kirkwood Road, Kirkwood, and 17211 Chesterfield Airport Road, Chesterfield
Kingside Diner, 8025 Bonhomme Avenue, Clayton
Kirkwood Ice & Fuel, 213 North Kirkwood Road, Kirkwood
Lazy River Grill, 631 Big Bend Road, Manchester
Llywelyn's Pub, 17 West Moody Avenue, Webster Groves
Lombardo's Restaurant, 10488 Natural Bridge Road, Edmundson
Louie, 706 DeMun Avenue, Clayton, June 1
Marley's Bar & Grill, 500 South Florissant Road, Ferguson
Mike Duffy's Pub & Grill, 124 West Jefferson, Kirkwood and 6662 Clayton Road, Richmond Heights
Nami Ramen, 46 North Central Avenue, Clayton (Patio)
Napoli 2, 1054 Town and Country Crossing Drive, Town and Country
OB Clark's, 1921 South Brentwood Boulevard, Brentwood
Oceano Bistro, 44 North Brentwood Boulevard, Clayton
One 19 North Tapas and Wine Bar, 119 North Kirkwood Road, Kirkwood
The Original Pancake House, 8817 Ladue Road, Ladue and 17000 Chesterfield Airport Road, Chesterfield
Pearl Cafe, 8416 North Lindbergh Boulevard, Florissant
Peel Wood Fired Pizza, 208 South Meramec Avenue, Clayton
Peppe's Apt. 2, 800 South Geyer Road, Kirkwood
The Post Sports Bar & Grill, 7372 Manchester Road, Maplewood, 763 Old Ballas Road, Creve Coeur, and 568 Old Smizer Mill Road, Fenton
Roberto's Trattoria & Chophouse, 145 Concord Plaza, south St. Louis County
Robust Wine Bar, 227 West Lockwood Avenue, Webster Groves (patio)
Rock & Brews, 17258 Chesterfield Airport Road, Chesterfield
Rosalita's Cantina, 12796 Manchester Road, Des Peres
Russell's, 14888 Clayton Road, Chesterfield, and 952 Brookwood Center, south St. Louis County
Ruth's Chris Steak House, 1 North Brentwood Boulevard, Clayton
Sapore Italian Cafe, 451 South Kirkwood Road, Kirkwood
Sasha's Wine Bar, 706 DeMun Avenue, Clayton,
Satchmo's Bar & Grill, 13375 Olive Boulevard, Chesterfield
Sauce on the Side, 7810 Forsyth Boulevard, Clayton, and 1637 Clarkson Road, Chesterfield, and 1312 Big Bend Road, Twin Oaks
Scarecrow, 101 Chesterfield Towne Centre, Chesterfield
Schlafly Bottleworks, 7260 Southwest Avenue, Maplewood
Schottzies Bar & Grill, 11428 Concord Village Avenue, south St. Louis County
Seoul Garden, 10441 Olive Boulevard, Creve Coeur
Spiro's, 1054 North Woods Mill Road, Chesterfield
Stoney River Steakhouse and Grill, 377 Chesterfield Center East, Chesterfield
Sugarfire Smoke House, 9200 Olive Boulevard, Olivette
Sunset 44 Bistro & Banquet, 118 West Adams Avenue, Kirkwood
Tucker's Place, 3939 Union Road, south St. Louis County
Twin Oak Wood-Fired Pizza & BBQ, 1201 Strassner Drive, Brentwood
Twin Peaks, 2351 Maplewood Commons Drive, Maplewood
Twisted Tree Steakhouse, 10701 Watson Road, Kirkwood
Vito's in the Valley, 138 Chesterfield Towne Centre, Chesterfield
Walnut Grill, all St. Louis locations
Weber Grill, 1147 St. Louis Galleria, Richmond Heights
Westport Social, 910 Westport Plaza Drive, Maryland Heights
Yellowstone Cafe, 165 Lamp & Lantern Village, Chesterfield
Young's Restaurant & Ice Creamery, 206 Meramec Station Road, Valley Park
St. Charles County
54th Street Bar & Grill, 1897 Wentzville Parkway, Wentzville
1798 BBQ, 5210 Highway N, Cottleville
BC's Kitchen, 11 Meadows Circle Drive, Suite 400, Lake Saint Louis
Bella Vino Wine Bar & Tapas, 325 South Main Street, St. Charles
Black Bear Diner, 2865 Veterans Memorial Parkway, St. Charles
Bristol Seafood Grill, 2314 Technology Drive, O'Fallon
Fuzzy's Taco Shop, 2412 West Clay Street, St. Charles
Gingham's Homestyle Restaurant, 1566 Country Club Plaza, St. Charles
JJ's Restaurant, 1215 South Duchense Drive, St. Charles
Lewis and Clark's, 217 South Main Street, St. Charles
Llywelyn's Pub, 905 Caledonia Drive, O'Fallon and 100 North Main Street, St. Charles and 3300 Mid Rivers Mall Drive, St. Peters
Magpie's Cafe, 903 South Main Street, St. Charles
Pangea, 3246 Rue Royale, St. Charles
Plank Road Pizza, 5212 Highway N, Cottleville
Prasino, 1520 South Fifth Street, Suite 110, St. Charles
The Rack House, 5065 Highway N, Cottleville
Sauce on the Side, 1764 Wentzville Parkway, Wentzville
Schlafly Bankside, 920 South Main Street, St. Charles (grand opening)
Spiro's, 2275 Bluestone Drive, St. Charles
Third Wheel Brewing, 4008 North Service Road, St. Peters, June 5
Tompkins by the Rack House, 500 South Main Street, St. Charles
Jefferson County
54th Street Bar & Grill, 2236 Michigan Avenue, Arnold
The Pasta House Co., 921 Arnold Commons Drive, Arnold
Metro East
Bella Milano, 1063 South State Road 157, Edwardsville, and 455 Regency Park, O'Fallon, May 29 (patio)
Cleveland-Heath, 106 North Main Street, Edwardsville, May 29 (patio)
Listings for St. Charles and Jefferson counties as well as the Metro East are in progress. Thank you for your patience.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.