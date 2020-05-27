Updated: These St. Louis restaurants are reopening their dining rooms

The following restaurants have reopened their dining rooms or have announced a date for reopening their dining rooms during the coronavirus pandemic.

The situation is fluid, so be sure to consult individual restaurants for up-to-date operating hours, new procedures (e.g., required reservations) and questions about safety protocols.

This list is a work in progress. To add your restaurant to the list or to make any updates or corrections, contact ifroeb@post-dispatch.com.

City of St. Louis

1860 Saloon, Game Room and Hardshell Cafe, 1860 South Ninth Street

58Hundred, 5800 Southwest Avenue (patio)

Al's Restaurant, 1200 North First Street

Angelo's Taverna, 316 Market Street, June 10

Anthonino's Taverna, 2225 Macklind Avenue