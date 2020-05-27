You are the owner of this article.
Updated: These St. Louis restaurants are reopening their dining rooms
enterprise

Updated: These St. Louis restaurants are reopening their dining rooms

Roberto's Trattoria opens after coronavirus pandemic shutdown

Dinnertime customers sit behind plexiglass partitions in the dining room at Roberto's Trattoria in south St. Louis County on May 18, 2020. 

 Photo by David Carson, Post-Dispatch

The following restaurants have reopened their dining rooms or have announced a date for reopening their dining rooms during the coronavirus pandemic.

The situation is fluid, so be sure to consult individual restaurants for up-to-date operating hours, new procedures (e.g., required reservations) and questions about safety protocols.

This list is a work in progress. To add your restaurant to the list or to make any updates or corrections, contact ifroeb@post-dispatch.com.

City of St. Louis

1860 Saloon, Game Room and Hardshell Cafe, 1860 South Ninth Street

58Hundred, 5800 Southwest Avenue (patio)

Al's Restaurant, 1200 North First Street

Angelo's Taverna, 316 Market Street, June 10

Anthonino's Taverna, 2225 Macklind Avenue

Bartolino's Osteria, 2103 Sulphur Avenue

Basso, 7036 Clayton Avenue

Biggie's Restaurant & Bar, 3332 Watson Road

Blood & Sand, 1500 St. Charles St.

BLT's, 626 North Sixth Street, May 29

Brew Hub Taproom, 5656 Oakland Avenue

Broadway Oyster Bar, 736 South Broadway

Carmine's Steak House, 20 South Fourth Street, June 10

Carnivore, 5257 Shaw Avenue

Charlie Gitto's on the Hill, 5226 Shaw Avenue

Chris' at the Docket, 100 North Tucker Boulevard

Chris' Pancake & Dining, 5980 Southwest Avenue

City Park Grill, 3157 Morganford Road (patio)

Cluster Busters, 3636 Page Boulevard

Colombo's Cafe & Tavern, 6487 Manchester Avenue, bar May 20, food May 27

Crazy Bowls & Wraps, all St. Louis locations

Crown Candy Kitchen, 1401 St. Louis Avenue, May 28

Cunetto House of Pasta, 5453 Magnolia Avenue

Dominic's, 5101 Wilson Avenue

Drunken Fish, 1 Maryland Plaza

El Burro Loco, 313 North Euclid Avenue

Eleven Eleven Mississippi, 1111 Mississippi Avenue

Epic Pizza & Subs, 1711 South Ninth Street

Favazza's, 5201 Southwest Avenue

Flannery's Pub, 1324 Washington Avenue

Gian-Tony's on the Hill, 5356 Daggett Avenue

Gregg's Bar & Grill, 4400 North Broadway

Guido's Pizzeria and Tapas, 5046 Shaw Avenue

Hamilton's Urban Steakhouse & Bourbon Bar, 2101 Chouteau Avenue

Hi-Pointe Drive-In, 1033 McCausland Avenue

Hi-Pointe Drive-In, 634 Washington Avenue, June 1

J. Devoti Trattoria, 5100 Daggett Avenue

J. Smug's GastroPit, 4916 Shaw Avenue

Jack Nolen's, 2501 South Ninth Street

Joey B's on the Hill, 2524 Hampton Avenue

Juniper, 4101 Laclede Avenue (patio)

Kimchi Guys, 612 North Second Street

Kingside Diner, 4651 Maryland Avenue

La Catrina Mexican Restaurant, 5220 Hampton Avenue

Landry's Seafood House, 1820 Market Street

Llywelyn's Pub, 1732 South Ninth Street

Lombardo's Trattoria, 201 South 20th Street, June 10

Lorenzo's Trattoria, 1933 Edwards Street

Lucas Park Grille, 1234 Washington Avenue

Mama's on the Hill, 2132 Edwards Street

Más Tequila Cantina, 708 North Second Street

The Midwestern Meat & Drink, 900 Spruce Street

Milo's Bocce Garden, 5201 Wilson Avenue

Molly's in Soulard, 816 Geyer Avenue

Morgan Street Brewery, 721 North Second Street

Olympia Kebob House & Taverna, 1543 McCausland Avenue, May 26

The Over/Under Bar & Grill, 911 Washington Avenue

Peacemaker Lobster & Crab Co., 1831 Sidney Street, June 1

Pho Grand, 3195 South Grand Boulevard

Pho Long, 2245 South Grand Boulevard

Pietro's Restaurant, 3801 Watson Road

PW Pizza, 2017 Chouteau Avenue

Rigazzi's, 4945 Daggett Avenue, 

River's Edge Social, 6997 Chippewa Street

Rosalita's Cantina, 1235 Washington Avenue

Russell's on Macklind, 5400 Murdoch Avenue

Sauce on the Side, 411 North Eighth Street and 4261 Manchester Avenue

Schlafly Tap Room, 2100 Locust Street

Sidney Street Cafe, 2000 Sidney Street, June 1

SqWires Restaurant, 1415 South 18th Street

St. Louis Union Station Soda Fountain, 201 South 18th Street

Start Bar, 1000 Spruce Street

Steve's Hot Dogs & Burgers, 3457 Magnolia Avenue (patio)

The Stone Turtle, 6355 Clayton Avenue, May 29

Sugarfire Smoke House, 605 Washington Avenue

Sultan Mediterranean Restaurant, 4200 Manchester Avenue

Syberg's, all Missouri locations

Three Sixty, 1 South Broadway

Twisted Ranch, 1731 South Seventh Street, May 26

Union 30, 705 Olive Street

Urban Chestnut Brewery & Biergarten, 3229 Washington Avenue

Urban Chestnut Brewery & Bierhall. 4465 Manchester Avenue

Vin de Set, 2017 Chouteau Avenue

The Wheelhouse, 1000 Spruce Street

Zia's on the Hill, 5256 Wilson Avenue

St. Louis County

54th Street Grill & Bar, 17395 Chesterfield Airport Road, Chesterfield, and 5310 South Lindbergh Boulveard, south St. Louis County

612 Kitchen & Cocktails, 612 West Woodbine Avenue, Kirkwood

Acero, 7266 Manchester Road, Maplewood

Addie's Thai House, 14156 Olive Boulevard, Chesterfield

Amore Pizza, 450 Rue St. Francois Florissant

Annie Gunn's, 16806 Chesterfield Airport Road, Chesterfield

BARcelona Tapas Restaurant, 34 North Central Avenue, Clayton

Bartolino's South, 5914 South Lindbergh, Green Park

Bill Gianino's, 4571 Chestnut Park Plaza,

Billy G's, 131 West Argonne Drive, Kirkwood

Bishop's Post, 16125 Chesterfield Parkway West, Chesterfield

Bristol Seafood Grill, 11801 Olive Boulevard, Creve Coeur

Cafe Napoli, 7754 Forsyth Boulevard, Clayton

Cafe Provencal, 427 South Kirkwood Road, Kirkwood

Cantina Laredo, 7710 Forsyth Boulevard, Clayton

Canyon Cafe, 1701 South Lindbergh Boulevard, Frontenac

Capital Grille, 101 South Hanley Road, Clayton

Cheeburger Cheeburger, 13311 Manchester Road, Des Peres

City Coffee House & Creperie, 36 North Brentwood Boulevard, Clayton

CJ Mugg's, 200 South Central Avenue, Clayton and 101 West Lockwood Avenue, Webster Groves

Cobalt Smoke & Sea, 12643 Olive Boulevard, Creve Coeur

Companion Cafe, 9781 Clayton Road, Ladue

Crazy Bowls & Wraps, all St. Louis locations

The Crossing, 7823 Forsyth Boulevard, Clayton

Crushed Red, all locations

Cugino's, 1595 US 67, Florissant

Dominic's Trattoria, 200 South Brentwood Boulevard, Clayton

Drunken Fish, 639 Westport Plaza Drive, Maryland Heights

El Agave Mexican Restaurant, 403 Watson Plaza, Crestwood

Espino's Mexican Bar & Grill, 17409 Chesterfield Airport Road, Chesterfield, June 2

Faraci Pizza, 15430 Manchester Road, Ellisville

Farotto's, 9525 Manchester Road, Rock Hill

Ferguson Brewing Co., 418 South Florissant Road, Ferguson

Frank Papa's Ristorante, 2241 South Brentwood Boulevard, Brentwood

Frida's, 622 North and South Road, University City (patio)

Fuzzy's Taco Shop, 8073 Watson Road, Webster Groves, 1288 Old Orchard Center and 302 Westport Plaza Drive, Maryland Heights

Giovanni's Kitchen, 8831 Ladue Road, Ladue

The Greek Kitchen, 343 South Kirkwood Road, Kirkwood

Harpo's, 136 Hilton Village Center, Chesterfield

Haveli, 9720 Page Avenue, Overland

Helen Fitzgerald's, 3650 South Lindbergh Boulevard, Sunset Hills

Hendel's Market Cafe, 599 St. Denis St., Florissant

Herbie's, 8100 Maryland Avenue, Clayton

Highway 61 Roadhouse and Kitchen, 34 South Old Orchard Avenue, Webster Groves

Il Bel Lago, 11631 Olive Boulevard, Creve Coeur

J. Gilbert's, West County Center, Des Peres

J's Pitaria, 91 Concord Plaza Shopping Center, south St. Louis County

Joey B's Food & Drink, 14445 Manchester Road, Manchester, and 189 Concord Plaza, south St. Louis County

Kaldi's Coffee Roasting Co., 700 DeMun Avenue, Clayton, 120 South Kirkwood Road, Kirkwood, and 17211 Chesterfield Airport Road, Chesterfield

Kingside Diner, 8025 Bonhomme Avenue, Clayton

Kirkwood Ice & Fuel, 213 North Kirkwood Road, Kirkwood

Lazy River Grill, 631 Big Bend Road, Manchester

Llywelyn's Pub, 17 West Moody Avenue, Webster Groves

Lombardo's Restaurant, 10488 Natural Bridge Road, Edmundson

Louie, 706 DeMun Avenue, Clayton, June 1

Marley's Bar & Grill, 500 South Florissant Road, Ferguson

Mike Duffy's Pub & Grill, 124 West Jefferson, Kirkwood and 6662 Clayton Road, Richmond Heights

Nami Ramen, 46 North Central Avenue, Clayton (Patio)

Napoli 2, 1054 Town and Country Crossing Drive, Town and Country

OB Clark's, 1921 South Brentwood Boulevard, Brentwood

Oceano Bistro, 44 North Brentwood Boulevard, Clayton

One 19 North Tapas and Wine Bar, 119 North Kirkwood Road, Kirkwood

The Original Pancake House, 8817 Ladue Road, Ladue and 17000 Chesterfield Airport Road, Chesterfield

Pearl Cafe, 8416 North Lindbergh Boulevard, Florissant

Peel Wood Fired Pizza, 208 South Meramec Avenue, Clayton

Peppe's Apt. 2, 800 South Geyer Road, Kirkwood

The Post Sports Bar & Grill, 7372 Manchester Road, Maplewood, 763 Old Ballas Road, Creve Coeur, and 568 Old Smizer Mill Road, Fenton

Roberto's Trattoria & Chophouse, 145 Concord Plaza, south St. Louis County

Robust Wine Bar, 227 West Lockwood Avenue, Webster Groves (patio)

Rock & Brews, 17258 Chesterfield Airport Road, Chesterfield

Rosalita's Cantina, 12796 Manchester Road, Des Peres

Russell's, 14888 Clayton Road, Chesterfield, and 952 Brookwood Center, south St. Louis County

Ruth's Chris Steak House, 1 North Brentwood Boulevard, Clayton

Sapore Italian Cafe, 451 South Kirkwood Road, Kirkwood

Sasha's Wine Bar, 706 DeMun Avenue, Clayton,

Satchmo's Bar & Grill, 13375 Olive Boulevard, Chesterfield

Sauce on the Side, 7810 Forsyth Boulevard, Clayton, and 1637 Clarkson Road, Chesterfield, and 1312 Big Bend Road, Twin Oaks

Scarecrow, 101 Chesterfield Towne Centre, Chesterfield

Schlafly Bottleworks, 7260 Southwest Avenue, Maplewood

Schottzies Bar & Grill, 11428 Concord Village Avenue, south St. Louis County

Seoul Garden, 10441 Olive Boulevard, Creve Coeur

Spiro's, 1054 North Woods Mill Road, Chesterfield

Stoney River Steakhouse and Grill, 377 Chesterfield Center East, Chesterfield

Sugarfire Smoke House, 9200 Olive Boulevard, Olivette

Sunset 44 Bistro & Banquet, 118 West Adams Avenue, Kirkwood

Syberg's, all Missouri locations

Tucker's Place, 3939 Union Road, south St. Louis County

Twin Oak Wood-Fired Pizza & BBQ, 1201 Strassner Drive, Brentwood

Twin Peaks, 2351 Maplewood Commons Drive, Maplewood

Twisted Tree Steakhouse, 10701 Watson Road, Kirkwood

Vito's in the Valley, 138 Chesterfield Towne Centre, Chesterfield

Walnut Grill, all St. Louis locations

Weber Grill, 1147 St. Louis Galleria, Richmond Heights

Westport Social, 910 Westport Plaza Drive, Maryland Heights

Yellowstone Cafe, 165 Lamp & Lantern Village, Chesterfield

Young's Restaurant & Ice Creamery, 206 Meramec Station Road, Valley Park

St. Charles County

54th Street Bar & Grill, 1897 Wentzville Parkway, Wentzville

1798 BBQ, 5210 Highway N, Cottleville

BC's Kitchen, 11 Meadows Circle Drive, Suite 400, Lake Saint Louis

Bella Vino Wine Bar & Tapas, 325 South Main Street, St. Charles

Black Bear Diner, 2865 Veterans Memorial Parkway, St. Charles

Bristol Seafood Grill, 2314 Technology Drive, O'Fallon

Fuzzy's Taco Shop, 2412 West Clay Street, St. Charles

Gingham's Homestyle Restaurant, 1566 Country Club Plaza, St. Charles

JJ's Restaurant, 1215 South Duchense Drive, St. Charles

Lewis and Clark's, 217 South Main Street, St. Charles

Llywelyn's Pub, 905 Caledonia Drive, O'Fallon and 100 North Main Street, St. Charles and 3300 Mid Rivers Mall Drive, St. Peters

Magpie's Cafe, 903 South Main Street, St. Charles

Pangea, 3246 Rue Royale, St. Charles

Plank Road Pizza, 5212 Highway N, Cottleville

Prasino, 1520 South Fifth Street, Suite 110, St. Charles

The Rack House, 5065 Highway N, Cottleville

Sauce on the Side, 1764 Wentzville Parkway, Wentzville

Schlafly Bankside, 920 South Main Street, St. Charles (grand opening)

Spiro's, 2275 Bluestone Drive, St. Charles

Third Wheel Brewing, 4008 North Service Road, St. Peters, June 5

Tompkins by the Rack House, 500 South Main Street, St. Charles

Jefferson County

54th Street Bar & Grill, 2236 Michigan Avenue, Arnold

The Pasta House Co., 921 Arnold Commons Drive, Arnold

Syberg's, all Missouri locations

Metro East

Bella Milano, 1063 South State Road 157, Edwardsville, and 455 Regency Park, O'Fallon, May 29 (patio)

Cleveland-Heath, 106 North Main Street, Edwardsville, May 29 (patio)

Listings for St. Charles and Jefferson counties as well as the Metro East are in progress. Thank you for your patience.





