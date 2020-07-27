You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Urban Chestnut temporarily closes midtown Biergarten 'for foreseeable future'
0 comments

Urban Chestnut temporarily closes midtown Biergarten 'for foreseeable future'

Subscribe for $3 for 3 months

Urban Chestnut Brewing Co. has temporarily closed its Biergarten at 3229 Washington Avenue in midtown for an undetermined period of time.

“For a combo of reasons related to COVID-19: specifically, the local surge in cases, decreasing revenues, and potential employee exposure, we are unfortunately closing the Midtown Biergarten for the foreseeable future,” the craft brewery posted on Facebook Friday.

A call to Urban Chestnut on Monday was not immediately returned.

Urban Chestnut's Bierhall in Forest Park Southeast's Grove district remains open for dine-in service and takeout.

Urban Chestnut logo
0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports