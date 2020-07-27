Urban Chestnut temporarily closes midtown Biergarten 'for foreseeable future'

Urban Chestnut Brewing Co. has temporarily closed its Biergarten at 3229 Washington Avenue in midtown for an undetermined period of time.
“For a combo of reasons related to COVID-19: specifically, the local surge in cases, decreasing revenues, and potential employee exposure, we are unfortunately closing the Midtown Biergarten for the foreseeable future,” the craft brewery posted on Facebook Friday.
A call to Urban Chestnut on Monday was not immediately returned.
Urban Chestnut's Bierhall in Forest Park Southeast's Grove district remains open for dine-in service and takeout.
