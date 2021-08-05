Urban Chestnut's the U.R.B. will not reopen in the Grove

Urban Chestnut Brewing Co. will not reopen the U.R.B., its pilot brewery and pizzeria at 4501 Manchester Avenue in the Grove in Forest Park Southeast.

The U.R.B., which opened in late 2016 directly across South Taylor Avenue from Urban Chestnut’s Grove Brewery & Bierhall, has been dormant for some time during the pandemic. However, a reader contacted Off the Menu last week to report that the storefront’s windows are now covered.

Urban Chestnut co-founder David Wolfe confirmed the closure.

“During COVID, we made the decision to move the pizza ovens and U.R.B. operations into The Grove Bierhall last summer to keep things under one roof,” he said in a statement emailed to Off the Menu.

“Having the ability to do to-go pizza and beers during the pandemic was a huge win for us and something we look forward to continuing.”

Not only is the U.R.B.’s pizza continuing at the Bierhall, so are its feedback surveys on new products on a "semi-regular" basis.