USA Today readers vote Tempus among nation's best new restaurants

Tempus, the new restaurant from acclaimed chef Ben Grupe, has finished No. 6 in USA Today’s 10Best Readers’ Choice Award for the country’s best new restaurant of 2020.

A panel of food and travel writers helped select the nominees; restaurants that had opened in the past 18 months were eligible. Readers voted for the winners.

“I am honored and thrilled that Tempus has been named a top new restaurant in the United States by USA Today 10Best Readers’ Choice,” Grupe said in a statement. “I am amazed at how the St. Louis community has supported us in just a short period of time and couldn’t be more proud of my team. After a very challenging year, this is exciting news as we head into the new year.”

Tempus opened in late October in Forest Park Southeast’s Grove district. It is the debut restaurant for Grupe, who was a James Beard Award “Best Chef: Midwest” semifinalist for his work as the executive chef of Elaia.

Tempus is currently open for takeout only at 4370 Manchester Avenue.

Stay up-to-date on what's happening Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.