Vegan Deli & Butcher closes in St. Charles after 6 months

Vegan Deli & Butcher, the vegan concept that operated out of Peace Love Coffee at 524 South Main Street in St. Charles, has closed after six months. Chris Bertke, the chef behind Vegan Deli & Butcher, revealed the closure in a Facebook video on Sunday.
“The (Peace Love Coffee) owners wanted to go a different way,” Bertke said in the video. “And yeah, that's what they wanted to do. So, yeah, Vegan Deli Butcher is no more starting today.”
Bertke, who was previously the chef at Utah Station in Benton Park, has gained attention for his vegan imitation meats. This past weekend, for example, Vegan Deli & Butcher served a vegan homage to Taco Bell.
In separate interviews, both Bertke and Jason Granger, who owns Peace Love Coffee with his wife, Heather, ascribed the split to a clash of personalities.
“They're laid back,” Bertke said. “And I'm more like, just, ‘Let's get this (stuff) done. Let's make it (expletive) good. Let's keep it going.’ I'm more aggressive in how I take things on. I like to push and push and push and push.”
Bertke said the Grangers are new to the restaurant industry and “didn’t want to take advice from anybody.” This, he said, led to such problems as a mix-up over preorders for a popular pizza promotion that left the kitchen 200 pizzas short.
Granger, however, said that while this is his and his wife’s first restaurant, it is not their first business.
“The fact of the matter was, the dynamic of the personalities and how Chris ran his kitchen and treated his employees, it didn't fall within our guidelines of our peace, love, happy mission statement,” Granger said.
Granger said he told Bertke that the chef needed a bigger place — that the small Peace Love Coffee space was too stressful for Bertke.
“I think (Bertke) would do phenomenal at, like, a food truck or, you know, maybe a bigger restaurant with a more hardened owner that's been through the wringer already,” Granger said.
“It was a wild experience for us as new restaurant owners to just jump in and then have a line out the door. It's never what we expected.”
After a brief hiatus, the Grangers will reopen Peace Love Coffee as Peace Love Coffee Cafe & Vegan Market. The new menu will not use Bertke’s recipes. It will instead be a “Sicilian Italian-style cafe menu,” Granger said.
Meanwhile, Bertke is planning his next step. He describes his new project as three ventures in one, with a heavy focus on wholesaling his signature vegan “meats.”
“I'm not partnering with anybody,” Bertke said. “I do have people who are helping me along the way. But I'm not going to be partnering with anybody.”