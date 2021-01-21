Vegan Deli & Butcher closes in St. Charles after 6 months

Granger, however, said that while this is his and his wife’s first restaurant, it is not their first business.

“The fact of the matter was, the dynamic of the personalities and how Chris ran his kitchen and treated his employees, it didn't fall within our guidelines of our peace, love, happy mission statement,” Granger said.

Granger said he told Bertke that the chef needed a bigger place — that the small Peace Love Coffee space was too stressful for Bertke.

“I think (Bertke) would do phenomenal at, like, a food truck or, you know, maybe a bigger restaurant with a more hardened owner that's been through the wringer already,” Granger said.

“It was a wild experience for us as new restaurant owners to just jump in and then have a line out the door. It's never what we expected.”

After a brief hiatus, the Grangers will reopen Peace Love Coffee as Peace Love Coffee Cafe & Vegan Market. The new menu will not use Bertke’s recipes. It will instead be a “Sicilian Italian-style cafe menu,” Granger said.

Meanwhile, Bertke is planning his next step. He describes his new project as three ventures in one, with a heavy focus on wholesaling his signature vegan “meats.”

“I'm not partnering with anybody,” Bertke said. “I do have people who are helping me along the way. But I'm not going to be partnering with anybody.”

