Vegetarian pizzeria Pizza Head announces new owners

Pizza Head, the acclaimed vegetarian pizzeria at 3196 South Grand Boulevard in Tower Grove East, has announced a change in ownership. Married couple Dylan Dodson and Sam Driemeier have bought Pizza Head from Scott Sandler, who founded the restaurant in 2017.
Dodson and Driemeier have both worked in restaurants before, but Pizza Head marks their first time as owners. The couple tells Off the Menu they live near the restaurant, they have been vegetarians for several years, and pizza is their favorite food.
“It just kind of made sense,” Dodson says.
There is also the place Pizza Head occupies in its community, Driemeier adds: “It holds a special place in a lot of people’s homes and stomachs.”
The couple’s unsolicited offer for the pizzeria found a receptive audience in Sandler. He tells Off the Menu that after eight years as a restaurateur — his first restaurant, Pizzeoli, opened in 2014 in Soulard; he sold it in 2017 — he was tired and ready for a break.
Sandler still sees a future for himself in the restaurant industry. He may try consulting, and eventually he might open another vegan concept in St. Louis, though due to a non-compete clause in the Pizza Head deal, it would not involve pizza.
As for Pizza Head, Dodson and Driemeier will retain its essence: vegetarian and vegan New York-style pizza sold as 20-inch whole pies or by the slice. The couple is talking about expanding the menu to include salad, breadsticks and gluten-free options.
"Sam's got some pretty good ideas for some breakfast pizzas, things like that, that we need to take to the R&D department," Dodson says.
For now, Pizza Head will remain takeout-only. Reopening the dining room will depend on the course of the resurgent pandemic.
“Hopefully, cases will go down, the hospitals will not be overwhelmed, and we'll be able to open inside with some safety measures — and as long as you know, our employees are comfortable with it and everyone is open to it,” Driemeier says.
Pizza Head’s current hours are 3-8 p.m. Thursday, noon-8 p.m. Friday-Sunday and 3-8 p.m. Monday. The restaurant is closed Tuesday and Wednesday.