Vegetarian pizzeria Pizza Head announces new owners

Pizza Head, the acclaimed vegetarian pizzeria at 3196 South Grand Boulevard in Tower Grove East, has announced a change in ownership. Married couple Dylan Dodson and Sam Driemeier have bought Pizza Head from Scott Sandler, who founded the restaurant in 2017.

Dodson and Driemeier have both worked in restaurants before, but Pizza Head marks their first time as owners. The couple tells Off the Menu they live near the restaurant, they have been vegetarians for several years, and pizza is their favorite food.

“It just kind of made sense,” Dodson says.

There is also the place Pizza Head occupies in its community, Driemeier adds: “It holds a special place in a lot of people’s homes and stomachs.”

The couple’s unsolicited offer for the pizzeria found a receptive audience in Sandler. He tells Off the Menu that after eight years as a restaurateur — his first restaurant, Pizzeoli, opened in 2014 in Soulard; he sold it in 2017 — he was tired and ready for a break.