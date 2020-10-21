Venice Cafe temporarily closes until spring

Venice Cafe, the Benton Park bar known for its artwork and patio, has temporarily closed until next spring.

“Officially closed for winter,” Venice Cafe posted on social media Tuesday. “Thanks for the great times, all. See you after hibernation.”

The post includes a photo of a sign that reads, “We will be closed until spring 2021. Be safe, love each other, and may the god of your choice bless you.”

The Venice Café is located at 1903 Pestalozzi Street.

