Venice Cafe temporarily closes until spring

Venice Cafe, the Benton Park bar known for its artwork and patio, has temporarily closed until next spring.
“Officially closed for winter,” Venice Cafe posted on social media Tuesday. “Thanks for the great times, all. See you after hibernation.”
The post includes a photo of a sign that reads, “We will be closed until spring 2021. Be safe, love each other, and may the god of your choice bless you.”
The Venice Café is located at 1903 Pestalozzi Street.
Tags
Watch more
From the Biergarten to Nosferatu, Florian Kuplent and Cat Neville discuss the fall season at Feast's Virtual Oktoberfest
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!
Ian Froeb
Ian Froeb is the restaurant critic for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.