Venice Cafe temporarily closes until spring
Jeff Lockheed

Jeff Lockheed, owner of the Venice Cafe, poses with his dog sculpture that was stolen earlier this month and returned on Thursday. Photo by Joe Holleman

Venice Cafe, the Benton Park bar known for its artwork and patio, has temporarily closed until next spring.

“Officially closed for winter,” Venice Cafe posted on social media Tuesday. “Thanks for the great times, all. See you after hibernation.”

The post includes a photo of a sign that reads, “We will be closed until spring 2021. Be safe, love each other, and may the god of your choice bless you.”

The Venice Café is located at 1903 Pestalozzi Street.

