Vicia owners announce expansion plans, including new taqueria

Since moving to St. Louis in 2015, Tara and Michael Gallina have opened the nationally acclaimed Vicia in the Central West End and its more casual sibling Winslow’s Table in University City. Now, after two fraught pandemic years, the couple is ready to expand again, with three new restaurants in the works.

The Gallinas announced the new projects — one named, two still undisclosed — Wednesday as part of a broader transformation of their restaurant group, which they have renamed Take Root Hospitality. They have also made the chef Aaron Martinez a partner in Take Root and elevated him from Vicia executive chef to culinary director of the entire restaurant group.

Martinez’s cooking is “incredible,” Tara Gallina tells Off the Menu. Regular customers have been telling her the food at Vicia is “the best it’s ever been.”

Martinez will draw on his Mexican heritage for Take Root’s first new project, Taqueria Morita, which will operate out of Vicia’s newly constructed pavilion. (Vicia is located at 4260 Forest Park AVenue.) Named after the morita chile, the taqueria will feature tacos and seasonal fare in Vicia’s vegetable-focused spirit.

Taqueria Morita will be a casual counterpoint to Vicia. Upscale from its 2017 debut, more recently the Gallinas’ flagship restaurant has ditched a traditional menu entirely for its “Farmers Feast” format in which the kitchen team plans the meal for each customer.

That approach was Michael's dream for Vicia, he says, but “it’s not a place that everybody’s gonna go all the time. I’m excited about the taqueria being able to fill that void (where) we always wanted to have a very approachable restaurant where everybody (can) come and experience it.”

Taqueria Morita is scheduled to debut in late May. Meanwhile, with Martinez taking on his new role for Take Root, longtime Vicia employee Jane Chatham is now that restaurant’s chef de cuisine.

Creating new opportunities for Take Root employees is part of the restaurant group’s growth strategy, Tara says.

“I think Michael and I just really wanted to create a platform so that the people that work with us have things to grow into,” she says. “And we want to retain these people and not feel like they have to step away, you know, to do something else and to have more opportunity.”

As for the other two restaurants that Take Root is developing, Tara describes one as “revamping something old.” The other, she says, is a “big project” that will be “a little bit outside city limits.”

More on both of those restaurants as Off the Menu learns it.

