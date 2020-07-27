Video of downtown bar packed with unmasked patrons sparks outrage

This post has been updated with a statement from Mayor Lyda Krewson's office.

A video of unmasked patrons packed inside the downtown restaurant and bar the Wheelhouse sparked outrage on social media this weekend. On Monday, the City of St. Louis announced it would move to close businesses "that have continued to ignore public health orders and put the public’s safety in jeopardy."

Non-compliant bars and nightclubs will be closed for 14 days, according to a press release from Mayor Lyda Krewson's office. The release did not name any specific venues.

In an email, mayoral spokesperson Jacob Long said, "We hope to be able to identify the businesses once we feel they have received proper notice."

“So many of our businesses including bars, restaurants, large venues, retail stores, and offices, have gone to great lengths to strictly comply with our mandates to protect their workers and the public," the mayor said in a statement. "They’re doing it right. Establishments who continue to openly flout these rules and endanger the public’s health and safety can no longer stay open.”

The mayor had already reacted to unspecificed "videos" on Twitter Monday.