Video of downtown St. Louis bar packed with unmasked patrons sparks outrage

A video of unmasked patrons packed inside the downtown restaurant and bar the Wheelhouse sparked outrage on social media this weekend. On Monday, the city of St. Louis announced it would move to close businesses "that have continued to ignore public health orders and put the public’s safety in jeopardy."
Noncompliant bars and nightclubs will be closed for 14 days, according to a press release from Mayor Lyda Krewson's office. The release did not name any specific venues.
In an email, mayoral spokesman Jacob Long said, "We hope to be able to identify the businesses once we feel they have received proper notice."
“So many of our businesses including bars, restaurants, large venues, retail stores, and offices, have gone to great lengths to strictly comply with our mandates to protect their workers and the public," Krewson said in a statement. "They’re doing it right. Establishments who continue to openly flout these rules and endanger the public’s health and safety can no longer stay open.”
Krewson suggested in her briefing Monday that some of the bars flagged on social media over the weekend had received warning letters about their failure to follow health department guidelines a week ago.
Those business would be receiving letters late Monday or early Tuesday telling them that they would need to close for two weeks, she said.
“This is a very serious step that we never wanted to have to take,” Krewson said. “We hope that other businesses will get the message and come in line."
Krewson called the city’s approach a targeted one, saying, “We are trying to avoid shutting down a whole class of businesses.”
We have seen the videos on social media from over the weekend of bars and nightclubs obviously flouting our mask mandate and social distancing requirements. This is both reckless and unfair to other businesses working hard to do it right. @CityofSTLDOH will be taking action today— Mayor Lyda Krewson (@LydaKrewson) July 27, 2020
Krewson had already reacted Monday to unspecified "videos" on Twitter.
“We have seen the videos on social media from over the weekend of bars and nightclubs obviously flouting our mask mandate and social distancing requirements,” she tweeted on Monday. “This is both reckless and unfair to other businesses working hard to do it right. (The city's Department of Health) will be taking action today.”
The video is a 29-second clip from an Instagram story posted Saturday by the account @wheelhouse_nightlife. The story is no longer available, but the tweet by user @And__Ark that originally shared the video continues to circulate. Shortly after noon Monday, according to the tweet's own counter, the video has been viewed more than 40,400 times.
(Note: The music audible in parts of the video contains graphic language.)
Hey @WheelhouseSTL, we're in the middle of a pandemic. WTF is this? pic.twitter.com/iUsxWRFsrM— Andrew in a 😷 Says #BLM (@And__Ark) July 26, 2020
The video begins with the camera focused on a small group of patrons, none of them masked. After a brief close-up of a bottle of Champagne, the video shows an overhead view, apparently from a DJ booth or platform, of the crowded dance floor.
The video then cuts to another overhead angle of the crowded dance floor. What appear to be fog machines disperse clouds over the patrons. Only in the video's final seconds, which show another small group, is anyone obviously wearing a mask.
It is unclear who maintains the @wheelhouse_nightlife account. The Wheelhouse's primary Instagram account is @wheelhousestl. Though @wheelhouse_ nightlife posted the Instagram Story on Saturday, it is also unclear when the story's various segments were recorded.
A phone call to the Wheelhouse and an email to one of its owners were not immediately returned.
Among those sharing the tweet of the video was chef and restaurateur Gerard Craft of Pastaria and Brasserie by Niche.
“If this is current this is total (bull)!” Craft tweeted Sunday. “So many people struggling and doing the right thing while selfish people have been bringing us close to another shutdown.”
After being tagged in a reply to the tweet of video, Long replied Sunday, “Yep. Terrible. Disappointing. Sent to (the city's Department of Health).”
The Wheelhouse and its owners' two other downtown venues, the Midwestern and Start Bar, temporarily closed for two weeks in late June.
“We can't ensure the safety of our staff and customers right now which means we can't succeed right now,” a June 26 Instagram post announcing the temporary closure stated.
Though the post did not mention positive COVID-19 tests, co-owner Stephen Savage told St. Louis Magazine a customer and two employees had tested positive. Savage did not specify which of the three venues was the source of the positive tests.
The Wheelhouse reopened to the public July 10. A July 7 Instagram post announcing the reopening stated, “Upgrades and adjustments have been made.”
Post-Dispatch reporters Robert Patrick and Erin Heffernan contributed to this report.
