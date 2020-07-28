Video of downtown St. Louis bar packed with unmasked patrons sparks outrage

Those business would be receiving letters late Monday or early Tuesday telling them that they would need to close for two weeks, she said.

“This is a very serious step that we never wanted to have to take,” Krewson said. “We hope that other businesses will get the message and come in line."

Krewson called the city’s approach a targeted one, saying, “We are trying to avoid shutting down a whole class of businesses.”

Krewson had already reacted Monday to unspecified "videos" on Twitter.

“We have seen the videos on social media from over the weekend of bars and nightclubs obviously flouting our mask mandate and social distancing requirements,” she tweeted on Monday. “This is both reckless and unfair to other businesses working hard to do it right. (The city's Department of Health) will be taking action today.”