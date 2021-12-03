Video preview: SEC Network's 'TrueSouth' features St. Louis restaurants Dec. 5

Several St. Louis restaurants will be featured on the Dec. 5 episode of "TrueSouth," which airs on the SEC Network.

Host John T. Edge will look at St. Louis through the lens of sandwiches, with a focus on the tripe sandwiches at AAA Fish House in Skinker-DeBaliviere and the St. Paul sandwiches at Lisa’s Chop Suey in Jennings.

Gioia’s Deli on the Hill, the Iowa Buffet in Gravois Park and J’s Pitaria in south St. Louis County are also slated to appear.

In this preview clip, Edge introduces the Iowa Buffet and its owner Carol McKinney.

The episode airs at 7 p.m. central on Sunday. "TrueSouth" is also available to stream via ESPN+.

Stay up-to-date on what's happening Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.