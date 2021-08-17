Weber Grill Restaurant permanently closes at the St. Louis Galleria

The Weber Grill Restaurant has permanently closed its location at the St. Louis Galleria in Richmond Heights.

“Weber Grill Restaurant St. Louis has enjoyed and appreciates the relationships with all our customers over the past six years, as well as the many employees who have represented Weber Grill Restaurants’ heritage and culture so well,” a message on the restaurant’s website states in part.

The first and only area location of the small chain featuring dishes cooked on Weber’s iconic kettle grill opened in April 2016 on the Galleria's northern end.

Weber Grill Restaurant locations remain open in Chicago and Indianapolis.

More as Off the Menu learns it.

