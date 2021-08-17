 Skip to main content
Weber Grill Restaurant permanently closes at the St. Louis Galleria
0 comments

Weber Grill Restaurant permanently closes at the St. Louis Galleria

{{featured_button_text}}
Weber Grill Restaurant review

Large grills used for cooking can be seen in the kitchen at Weber Grill Restaurant on Thursday, June 23, 2016 in Richmond Heights. Photo by Huy Mach, hmach@post-dispatch.com

 Huy Mach

The Weber Grill Restaurant has permanently closed its location at the St. Louis Galleria in Richmond Heights.

“Weber Grill Restaurant St. Louis has enjoyed and appreciates the relationships with all our customers over the past six years, as well as the many employees who have represented Weber Grill Restaurants’ heritage and culture so well,” a message on the restaurant’s website states in part.

The first and only area location of the small chain featuring dishes cooked on Weber’s iconic kettle grill opened in April 2016 on the Galleria's northern end.

Weber Grill Restaurant locations remain open in Chicago and Indianapolis.

More as Off the Menu learns it.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Princess Anne has a lot in common with her mom, the Queen

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News