West End Bistro relocates in DeBaliviere Place, Mack's Bar & Grill opens at its former address

A year after debuting in DeBaliviere Place, West End Bistro is moving to bigger digs in the same neighborhood.

The restaurant from chef Kevin Green and his wife, Marion, is relocating from 5513 Pershing Avenue to 255 Union Boulevard, as St. Louis Magazine reported. Green tells Off the Menu the new location of West End Bistro is slated to open in the third week of August.

The size of the space at 255 Union (about 7,000 square feet) is a prime reason for the move, Green says. The original West End Bistro had to turn down “a lot” of parties. In addition to rooms for private parties, the new location also features patio seating. Green says he also wants to put a pool table and dartboard inside the new location.