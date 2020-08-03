West End Bistro relocates in DeBaliviere Place, Mack's Bar & Grill opens at its former address

A year after debuting in DeBaliviere Place, West End Bistro is moving to bigger digs in the same neighborhood.
The restaurant from chef Kevin Green and his wife, Marion, is relocating from 5513 Pershing Avenue to 255 Union Boulevard, as St. Louis Magazine reported. Green tells Off the Menu the new location of West End Bistro is slated to open in the third week of August.
The size of the space at 255 Union (about 7,000 square feet) is a prime reason for the move, Green says. The original West End Bistro had to turn down “a lot” of parties. In addition to rooms for private parties, the new location also features patio seating. Green says he also wants to put a pool table and dartboard inside the new location.
The new West End Bistro will feature the same menu as the original, Green says, with a few additions, including some barbecue. Highlights of this restaurant critic's visit to the original restaurant late last year included the crab cake, shrimp and grits and bouillabaisse.
Meanwhile, West End Bistro's original location is already home to a new restaurant. Mack's Bar & Grill opened this weekend at 5513 Pershing. Owner Mack Hill will be a familiar face to West End Bistro regulars. He was the original location's bartender. (The Greens are also his aunt and uncle.)
While the Greens decided to move West End Bistro to the larger space nearby, Hill tells Off the Menu, “I wanted the bar. We were already established here, I already had the lease going and everything else, and it didn't make sense not to take a chance at my dream.”
By design, Mack's is a different style of restaurant from West End Bistro.
“They're doing the high-end, I'm doing the low-end,” Hill says.
The menu includes pizza, sandwiches, burgers and wings. While Hill isn't calling Mack's a sports bar, per se, he says he has TVs ready for the upcoming NFL season's Sunday and Monday night broadcasts.
Mack's regular hours are noon-10 p.m. Thursday-Monday. Sidewalk patio seating is available in addition to limited (for now) dining-room seating.
