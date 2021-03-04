What to eat now: Chiang Mai's Thai fare transcends its takeout boxes

You might not know Su Hill yet, but if you have dined around St. Louis over the past two decades, you likely have met some of her family.

You have eaten sushi at her sister Ann Bognar’s Nippon Tei near Ballwin or at her sister Whitney Yoon’s Sushi Koi in the Central West End. You have sought out the best-in-class green curry with beef at Rice Thai Bistro in Winchester, which Hill’s sister Nina Prapaisilpa and Nina’s husband, Bryan, operate. You have nabbed a coveted counter seat at Indo, the nationally acclaimed Botanical Heights restaurant from Hill’s nephew Nick Bognar (Ann’s son).

To this thrilling family tree, we can now add Chiang Mai, which Hill opened in October in Webster Groves’ Old Orchard district. Even the address continues the family theme. The storefront was the home of the Bognars’ Tei Too.

Hill was born and raised in Chiang Mai in northern Thailand. As a child, she told me in a phone interview, she was expected to help her parents around the house, and she grew to love cooking and gardening.

After high school, she didn’t want to attend college in Bangkok, so she asked her parents if she could come to the United States instead. That was not so common then, she said. Parents did not want their children to leave.