What to eat now: Chiang Mai's Thai fare transcends its takeout boxes

You might not know Su Hill yet, but if you have dined around St. Louis over the past two decades, you likely have met some of her family.
You have eaten sushi at her sister Ann Bognar’s Nippon Tei near Ballwin or at her sister Whitney Yoon’s Sushi Koi in the Central West End. You have sought out the best-in-class green curry with beef at Rice Thai Bistro in Winchester, which Hill’s sister Nina Prapaisilpa and Nina’s husband, Bryan, operate. You have nabbed a coveted counter seat at Indo, the nationally acclaimed Botanical Heights restaurant from Hill’s nephew Nick Bognar (Ann’s son).
To this thrilling family tree, we can now add Chiang Mai, which Hill opened in October in Webster Groves’ Old Orchard district. Even the address continues the family theme. The storefront was the home of the Bognars’ Tei Too.
Hill was born and raised in Chiang Mai in northern Thailand. As a child, she told me in a phone interview, she was expected to help her parents around the house, and she grew to love cooking and gardening.
After high school, she didn’t want to attend college in Bangkok, so she asked her parents if she could come to the United States instead. That was not so common then, she said. Parents did not want their children to leave.
“But I broke out and just said, ‘OK, I gotta go.’”
Hill attended college in Memphis, Tennessee. The city was then the corporate headquarters for Holiday Inn, and she eventually worked for the company, launching a long career in restaurants and hospitality.
Work would bring her to Chicago and a prior spell in St. Louis. She eventually settled in Cape Girardeau, Missouri, where she debuted the pan-Asian restaurant Saffron Bistro in 1996. She still operates Saffron, but she decided to move here to be closer to her family and open a restaurant focused on northern Thai cuisine.
Northern Thai fare is not unheard of here — there is, of course, the excellent Fork & Stix in the Delmar Loop — but it is not yet common, either. A relatively brief, takeout-based recommendation such as this cannot do justice to the cuisine or Hill’s cooking.
But that cooking transcends its takeout boxes and tubs and the inevitable, impatient drive back home. The skin of Chiang Mai’s sai oua still crackles as you bite into it, and the grilled sausages burst with the citrus brightness of lemongrass, coriander and makrut lime, the zing of ginger and the sweetness of the pork’s own juices. Gra dook moo looks nearly as gorgeous in its square container as it might on a plate, the glistening oven-roasted baby-back ribs flecked with garlic and sweetened lightly with honey. A tamarind dipping sauce provides the crucial counterpoints of hot and sour.
The most famous dish of Chiang Mai the city is probably khao soi. For takeout from Hill’s Chiang Mai you must assemble your own bowl of the curry noodle soup around two plump chicken drumsticks. Do not omit the small garnish of pickled mustard greens, which both contrasts and sharpens the heat and sweetness of the coconut-red curry broth.
I could go on: the rich, intricately seasoned gaeng hung lay, its cubes of stewed pork even more tender than those baby-back ribs; lettuce wraps fashioned from fresh herbs and spicy pork larb. You can enjoy all of this at home now, but what Hill is serving at Chiang Mai also demands a return later, when it is safe to operate at full capacity, and you can fill your table with friends and many plates.
Hill told me there is more to come. She hasn’t put everything on the menu yet as she tries to navigate the pandemic. She is hanging in there, she said, “and I’m excited about slowly introducing wonderful handmade everything.”
Where Chiang Mai, 8158 Big Bend Boulevard, Webster Groves • More info 314-961-8889; chiangmaistl.com • Menu Northern Thai cuisine • Current services Dine-in; takeout • Hours 3-8 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday, noon-9 p.m. Friday-Saturday (closed Sunday-Monday)
This recommendation is based on takeout meals. Restaurant operations are in flux during the coronavirus pandemic. Please contact the restaurant directly for the latest hours and services.
